Boat capsizes, fears held for those onboard
UPDATE: NSW Ambulance Paramedics are responding to reports of a boat capsize at Sapphire Beach, north of Coffs Harbour.
Three ambulance crews, including the Westpac Rescue, are on scene.
A number of people are believed to have been on the boat.
BREAKING: A BOAT has reportedly capsized off the Coffs Coast, a short time ago.
Emergency Services are on scene at Sapphire Beach off Campbells Beach.
The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter has been tasked to the location.
A landing site was being prepared for a 12.10pm arrival.
More details to follow.