Boardman knocking on sevens door

SEVENS HEAVEN: Lennox Head's Dan Boardman has been selected in the Queensland Reds rugby sevens team.

SEVENS HEAVEN: Lennox Head's Dan Boardman has been selected in the Queensland Reds rugby sevens team. Mitchell Craig

FAR North Coast product Dan Boardman has been selected in the Queensland Reds team for the National Sevens Championships at Ballymore in Brisbane this week.

The 21-year-old comes into the side off the back his performances for Bond University in the Queensland Premier competition this season.

It was his first year at the club after two seasons of playing colts at Randwick in Sydney.

He came from the Lennox Head Trojans junior system and was also picked in the Queensland Country Squad for the National Rugby Championship this season.

Preparation for the men's side has been assisted by the introduction of the Queensland Premier Rugby Sevens series, which the best talent compete across four tournaments.

Coach Cassidy Holland attended each event and has put together two strong sides, also bolstered by capped Australian Sevens players Joe Pincus, Jeral Skelton and Peter Lee.

Six players named in the Premier Rugby Sevens dream team of the series have been selected across the two teams - Corbin Kiernan (Bond), Hayden Sargaent (Bond), Charlie Tupou (Sunnybank), Connor Clancy (UQ), Neal McNamara (Sunynbank) and James Stannard Medalist (Player of the Series) Josh Coward (Souths).

Queensland will field two teams in the senior men's division, red and grey, while in the youth boys and girls tournaments, the program has expanded to three teams.

"We've had a really good lead into the national championships across the three divisions,” Queensland Sevens high performance manager Lachlan Parkinson said.

"Premier Rugby Sevens has helped us identify players for the men's teams.

"It's also an exciting year for Queensland with us set to field three teams in both the youth divisions.

"We've worked hard to create pathway opportunities in the seven-a-side format of the game and the expansion to three teams talks to the growth of our players and staff, as well as the quality of our program.

"It's also exciting for us to be hosting the event at the home of Queensland rugby, Ballymore.”

The National Sevens Championships start Friday and are played over three days.