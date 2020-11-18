Boarding house development raises the ire of residents

A mixed-use development including a 39-room boarding house, to be known as "The Corso", has been proposed for a Brunswick Heads property. It would be managed by The Kollective.

A mixed-use development including a 39-room boarding house, to be known as "The Corso", has been proposed for a Brunswick Heads property. It would be managed by The Kollective.

A PETITION opposing a proposed mixed-use development in Brunswick Heads has been sent to Byron Shire Council.

Oniva Pty Ltd lodged a development application with the council on November 5.

The DA seeks approval of a mixed use development involving a general store or cafe, co-working space, eight shop top dwellings and a 39-room boarding house at 94 Kingsford Drive.

The proposed $6.3 million development, to be known as "The Corso", would be managed by The Kollective, which has existing multi-dwelling developments in Byron Bay and Mullumbimby, as well as one recently approved for Bangalow.

A petition opposing the proposal, bearing 100 signatures, will go before the council's planning meeting tomorrow.

The petition says "residents of Bayside and Brunswick Heads have serious concerns about the proposed development" and that a boarding house "seems completely incompatible and out of character with Bayside without the infrastructure, jobs or public transport to support it".

In a report included in the agenda for this week's meeting, the council's director of sustainable environment and economy, Shannon Burt, said the concerns raised would be considered by the council in due course.

"The matters raised in the petition will be considered in the staff assessment report which will be presented to council at a future meeting for determination," Ms Burt said in the report.

In the report, Ms Burt has recommended councillors note the petition, and that it be referred back to her department.

The 4300 square metre site, on the eastern side of Kingsford Drive near Lilly Pilly Community Preschool, is currently vacant.

A social impact assessment, prepared for the applicant and lodged with the DA, claims the proposed development "is unlikely to generate any long term negative social

impacts" and "has the potential to generate a number of positive social impacts", including the provision of affordable housing and increased diversity of residents in the area.

The site is currently subject to Neighbourhood Centre zoning and a boarding house would be permitted, with consent, under that zone.

The proposal includes provision of 51 carparking spaces on site.