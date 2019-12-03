Council to decide on allocating more funding to BMX track

Former Lismore City Council mayor Jenny Dowell opening the BMX track in Nesbitt Park, South Lismore, with rider Brett Wilkes and his son Rylan Snow.

LISMORE City Council will have to allocate extra funding if plans to convert the old BMX track in South Lismore into a multi-purpose pump track are to move forward.

Earlier this year it was proposed the dirt bike track should be replaced with a bituminised pump track to increase safety for users and reduce maintenance requirements by up to 75 per cent.

The council, which will be meeting tonight, will decide whether to allocate a further $82,000 for the Nesbitt Park Pump Track, after it was calculated that there weren't enough funds dedicated to the park upgrade in the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

The total cost of the Pump Track is $336,000 but the council will need to allocate $82,000 from the reserves in Councils Pocket Park Fund to assist with the track construction on the understanding that the remainder of the funds ($254,000) will come from an allocation from Round 3 of the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

The council will be applying to the Stronger Country Communities Fund to finance Oakes Oval Lighting ($369,000), the redevelopment of The Quad ($314,000) and the Nesbitt Park Pump Track ($336,000) and refining the designs, with the total cost equating to $1,019,000.

The proposed pump track will allow greater access to bicycle users and can also be used by scooters and skate boards.

The council will also be discussing whether to allow Invalcauld House to convert one of its buildings into a function centre, budgeting for the 2020 Local Government September elections and an application to close an unnamed road between Lake and Hallam Streets in North Lismore.