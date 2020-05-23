BMX track set for a $100,000 makeover

PUMPED: Lismore man Jackson taking a final leap before the South Lismore BMX track gets a remodel thanks to a $100k NSW Government grant.

THE Nesbitt Park BMX track is set to receive an upgrade to make it into a state-of-the-art multi-use pump track after Lismore City Council received a $99,769 grant from the NSW Government.

The conversion will mean people can use the facility safely, all year round.

Nationals Member of the Legislative Council Ben Franklin said the upgrade would mean more people could use the track and not have to worry about weather damage.

“This will now be an even better space for people to get outdoors and ride safely, especially for young people,” Mr Franklin said.

“Parks are playing a big role for recreation and exercise in people’s lives at the moment and so any upgrades to local parks are great for the community.

Mr Franklin added that it has been a very stressful time over the last few months for everyone and as things return to normal people will be able to congregate together in exactly these sorts of areas.

“The existing track is easily damaged by the weather and is often impacted by soil cracking, compaction issues, dust and water retention and often remains unsuitable and unsafe for community use.”

PUMPED: Ben Franklin MLC with Cr Neil Marks and general manager Shelley Oldham at Nesbitt Park in South Lismore to announce funding to upgrade the BMX track to a asphalt pump track.

The project includes demolishing the existing dirt track, undertaking drainage work to ensure the facility is maintenance friendly, re-establishing landscaping and vegetation, redesigning the track and the construction of a new asphalt track, making it multi-use for BMX riders, scooters, skate boards, in-line skates, trikes, balance bikes, mountain bikes, and gravel bikes.

A pump track is a circuit of rollers, banked turns and features designed to be ridden completely by riders “pumping”— generating momentum by up and down body movements, instead of pedalling or pushing.

Lismore City Councillor Neil Marks said the upgrades will make a positive impact in the community.

“This is a great outcome for the community,” he said.

“Nesbitt is a very popular and well-used park. Over many years Council has invested in Nesbitt Park to improve its facilities. This latest upgrade of an asphalt pump track means the park can be used by even more people, more often, regardless of the weather.

“With this money we can improve the track for this highly-loved and used park and hopefully get work started on it shortly,” Cr Marks said.