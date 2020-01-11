Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIGH TECH RACING: Casino BMX Club has undertaken lots of fundraising to enable the purchase of a sports-specific transponder system to ensure greater accuracy of recording racing and training data.
HIGH TECH RACING: Casino BMX Club has undertaken lots of fundraising to enable the purchase of a sports-specific transponder system to ensure greater accuracy of recording racing and training data.
Sport

BMX goes high tech racing

Alison Paterson
11th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the smallest BMX clubs in the state has shown it can punch above its weight when it raised $6000 to buy a state-of-the-art electronic timing system.

Casino BMX Club treasurer Kylie Sneesby said everyone worked hard to raise the funds to buy a specialty event management system which involves riders using transponders on their bikes.

She said the Sqorz system is the BMX-specific software which allows for more accurate timing of races and is used by clubs from around the globe.

"We did lots of fundraising and held a Bunnings barbecue to buy our club a Sqorz system," she said.

"It's exciting, we will start this new system of scoring which involves having a transponder on the bikes and our club results will be available on our.sqorz.com which means we can track how we are going compared to other clubs all over the world.

"We are the last BMX club in New South Wales to get this system and it's going to be great for the club as it eliminates human error."

Sneesby said the integrity of data is a critical factor in recording accurate timing once riders leave the gate.

"While the program will obviously be used for the club's racing, it will be fantastic for training, riders will be able to quickly access results and give everyone a much understanding how they going and where need to improve."

Plus it will make scoring and sorting out end of year points award much simpler.

"It will also allow officials access to faster rider entry, registration, race management and scoring."

The new system will get it's first day out at the club's Australia Day race meet.

"This will be a good chance to trial it and we hope to get a good turnout during the school holidays," she said.

Sneesby said after the Australia Day race meet, where they encourage all riders, officials and spectators to dress up appropriately, they will be planning their first come and try day for 2020 for riders of all ages on February 16.

Contact the club via http://www.bmxnsw.com.au/casino/clubhome.aspx

bmx racing casino casino bmx club cycling lismore northern rivers sport sport
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prescription drugs involved in multi-vehicle highway crash

        premium_icon Prescription drugs involved in multi-vehicle highway crash

        Crime A MAN has faced court for driving under the influence of a cocktail of medications.

        ‘We’ve been drinking shit’: Council's shock water mistake

        premium_icon ‘We’ve been drinking shit’: Council's shock water mistake

        Council News Elderly couple’s home was connected to recycled wastewater.

        Rainfall on the horizon BoM says up to 50mm forecast

        premium_icon Rainfall on the horizon BoM says up to 50mm forecast

        News A WETTER than average week is likely, according to the weather bureau.

        Valuable gown found in Ballina charity bin

        premium_icon Valuable gown found in Ballina charity bin

        News A VALUABLE vintage gown was found among donated items.