BMX goes high tech racing

HIGH TECH RACING: Casino BMX Club has undertaken lots of fundraising to enable the purchase of a sports-specific transponder system to ensure greater accuracy of recording racing and training data.

ONE of the smallest BMX clubs in the state has shown it can punch above its weight when it raised $6000 to buy a state-of-the-art electronic timing system.

Casino BMX Club treasurer Kylie Sneesby said everyone worked hard to raise the funds to buy a specialty event management system which involves riders using transponders on their bikes.

She said the Sqorz system is the BMX-specific software which allows for more accurate timing of races and is used by clubs from around the globe.

"We did lots of fundraising and held a Bunnings barbecue to buy our club a Sqorz system," she said.

"It's exciting, we will start this new system of scoring which involves having a transponder on the bikes and our club results will be available on our.sqorz.com which means we can track how we are going compared to other clubs all over the world.

"We are the last BMX club in New South Wales to get this system and it's going to be great for the club as it eliminates human error."

Sneesby said the integrity of data is a critical factor in recording accurate timing once riders leave the gate.

"While the program will obviously be used for the club's racing, it will be fantastic for training, riders will be able to quickly access results and give everyone a much understanding how they going and where need to improve."

Plus it will make scoring and sorting out end of year points award much simpler.

"It will also allow officials access to faster rider entry, registration, race management and scoring."

The new system will get it's first day out at the club's Australia Day race meet.

"This will be a good chance to trial it and we hope to get a good turnout during the school holidays," she said.

Sneesby said after the Australia Day race meet, where they encourage all riders, officials and spectators to dress up appropriately, they will be planning their first come and try day for 2020 for riders of all ages on February 16.

Contact the club via http://www.bmxnsw.com.au/casino/clubhome.aspx