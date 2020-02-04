BMX club says ‘come and have a go’

ALL WELCOME: Casino BMX Club is holding a come and try day on February 16 and welcomes new members from age 2 to 70.

ALL WELCOME: Casino BMX Club is holding a come and try day on February 16 and welcomes new members from age 2 to 70.

TWO accredited BMX coaches will be on hand when the Casino BMX Club opens its track to potential cyclists looking to give the exciting sport a go.

Club treasurer Kylie Sneesby said the coaches will be on hand on February 16 between 10am and 1pm to ensure everyone who wants to give the sport a whirl can do so with confidence.

“Our club coach Cameron Sneesby and Jason Lamb from Grafton are looking forward to sharing their knowledge,” she said.

“We will have bikes people can use on the day and full-face helmets.

“All you need to do is wear is long-sleeved shirt, long pants and closed-in shoes.”

Sneesby said if you have a BMX bike, you are welcome to bring it along.

She said the club was hoping that people of all ages will come to experience first-hand the adrenaline that BMX racing provides.

“We welcome anyone, any age and any fitness level,” she said.

“Members can be aged from two to 70 years.

“BMX is a sport which develops skills and fitness and you can be as competitive as you like or simply cruise out of the gate and enjoy a ride around the track.

“And even if there’s light rain we will still go ahead as the track is made of polymer and is an all-weather surface.”

Earlier this year the club raised $6000 to buy a state-of-the-art electronic timing system, which involves riders using transponders on their bikes.

The new Sqorz system is the BMX-specific software which allows for more accurate timing of races and is used by clubs around the globe.

It also allows members to measure their performance against local, regional, national and international athletes.

For more information contract Kylie Sneesby on 0409481978.