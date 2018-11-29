BMX bandits take over speedway track

FESTIVE CHEER: This Saturday night is the Kids' Christmas Party and one of the highlights will again be push bike racing as well as an appearance by Santa.

FESTIVE CHEER: This Saturday night is the Kids' Christmas Party and one of the highlights will again be push bike racing as well as an appearance by Santa. Tony Powell

THE Christmas spirit comes together with the spirit of competition at Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

Racing on two and four wheels will be a feature of the evening which celebrates the beginning of the festive season.

Action of the two-wheel variety will be one of the novelty events programed as part of the annual Kids' Christmas Party, while the serious part of the night will be provided by the production sedans as drivers from NSW and Queensland battle for honours in The Dream main event.

The night is racing and fun mixed together - and especially for the children who will participate in push bike races. It's again anticipated children will turn up in big numbers, equipped with their push bike and mandatory crash helmet, to compete.

It's a lap of the Lismore Speedway in what sometimes represents a survival of the fittest.

Promoter David Lander continues his admission gate policy by allowing all children under the age of 12 free entry. It adds up to a very special night put on each year by Lander.

The night will be made complete by an appearance of Santa Clause.

On the racing side of things, NSW production sedan champion Steve Jordan heads the line-up for the The Dream.

The production sedan division also represents the classic Ford versus Holden clash with drivers running either Holden Commodores or Ford Falcons.

Gates open at 4pm and racing starts at 5.30pm.