Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BMW i8.
BMW i8.
Motoring

BMW’s updated hybrid supercar goes topless

by Dom Tripolone
19th Jul 2018 12:23 PM

BMW's i8 is a supercar like no other.

The Bavarian maker ditches outright speed for low emissions motoring - turning more heads for its spaceship looks than raucous exhaust note.

Now the supercar with a conscience has ditched its roof, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

Prices start at $318,900 (before on-road costs) for the coupe and $348,900 for the open-top version.

The Roadster has a folding soft top that can be retracted at speeds up to 50km/h in 15 seconds.

Soft touch: New BMW i8 Roadster
Soft touch: New BMW i8 Roadster

A mid-life update brings increased battery capacity that lifts the electric-only range to 40km, limited to a top speed of 120km/h.

The plug-in hybrid combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine (170kW/320Nm) and an electric motor (105kW/250Nm).

The i8's 0-100km/h time sits in the mid-4 seconds range - while supercars of this price usually roam the sub-4 second territory.

But while its rivals chew through the fuel, the i8 uses a claimed 2.2L/100km for the coupe and 2.4L/100km for the roadster - numbers that put the Toyota Prius to shame.

An 80 per cent charge can be achieved via a conventional power outlet in two-and-a-half hours.

Minor cosmetic changes have been made with updated aerodynamic features, new 20-inch alloy wheels, carbon interior trim and contrast coloured seat belts. The two-tone paint colour options have been increased with a new grey and copper scheme.

Related Items

Show More
bmw australia bmw i8 future models motoring

Top Stories

    Police not to blame for motorcyclist's 'tragic death'

    premium_icon Police not to blame for motorcyclist's 'tragic death'

    News POLICE did all they could to keep cattle off road and were not to blame when Scott Bowden died after his motorbike collided with a cow near Coraki.

    • 19th Jul 2018 12:45 PM
    Shock, sadness after passing of popular CBD manager

    Shock, sadness after passing of popular CBD manager

    News Tributes to "amazing, passionate” community man Jason Mumford

    • 19th Jul 2018 12:30 PM
    150 tyres dumped in suspected 'profit-making' scheme

    150 tyres dumped in suspected 'profit-making' scheme

    Environment "It's disgusting. Waste tyres are classified as 'Special Waste'”

    Woman accused of hindering manslaughter case faces court

    premium_icon Woman accused of hindering manslaughter case faces court

    Crime She allegedly gave a false statement to police investigating a death

    • 19th Jul 2018 12:45 PM

    Local Partners