BMW driving pensioner had never held a licence

A MAN was this week released from custody after being sentenced over two police pursuits in Lismore.

The Lismore man, 31, allegedly failed to stop for police twice in a short space of time on the afternoon of December 19 last year.

The man, who appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court in prison greens on Wednesday, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of police pursuit - drive recklessly and driving without ever having held a licence.

The incidents began in Uralba St, and the disability pension recipient was driving a BMW at the time.

The court heard he had been battling mental health issues but had been receiving help for this.

Magistrate Jeff Linden convicted him of all three charges.

"He has never held a licence in this state,” Mr Linden said.

"That has not stopped him from driving on a number of occasions.”

For the two pursuit offences, the man was disqualified from driving for the mandatory period of two years and imprisoned for a period which was backdated to December 20 last year, and expired on Wednesday.