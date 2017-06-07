Blundell to meet his fans at Primex

AUSTRALIAN country music icon James Blundell is about to get up close and personal with his Casino fans.

The multi-award-winning entertainer will give a series of intimate 'pop up' performances at next week's (Saturday, June 17) Norco Primex Field Days.

The musical treat for locals stems from a close friendship between Blundell and Primex owner Bruce Wright.

The pair went to school together and have maintained a friendship since.

"Bruce will just take me around Primex, point out an exhibitor and I will go over and perform half a dozen songs there and then move on to another exhibitor," Blundell explains.

"It will be intimate and a lot of fun. It's actually my preferred method of playing. As I always say, my most favourite shows are the ones where I can see the whites of the audience's eyes."

Blundell and Wright first met as schoolmates at The Southport School, on the Gold Coast, in 1981. Both were involved in the rowing program, but Wright recalls Blundell's magnetism as a musician was evident back then.

"I remember seeing kids just grouped around listening to him playing his guitar during a lunchbreak," Wrights says.

"Even then I had no doubt he was going on to big things musically. He had that star quality. But a great bloke as well."

Wright said Blundell had been involved in 'old boys' events since and the two had remained friends.

Says Blundell: "Every time I do something with Bruce he is doing something worthy and doing it exceptionally well.

"I have known him a long time and he is one of those people, when the phone lights up and it's him, you immediately answer."

Blundell, who lives between Stanthorpe and Texas says he has been to Casino numerous times, but this will be his first visit to Primex. He says his performances at Primex will mirror his latest (and 14th) album, 'Campfire'.

"It basically embraces the feeling of sitting around a campfire and listening to some music," he said. "That's the intimate feeling that will be at Primex."

Wright said Blundell would be appearing on the final day of Primex, Saturday, June 17, from about 11am to 4pm.

"This is a massive coup for Primex and its visitors to be able to listen to one of the country's top entertainers," said Wright.

"James is a country boy and I have no doubt he will be having a very close look at many of the exhibitors between sets."

Norco Primex will be held at Casino from June 15-17. It is expected to attract more than 25,000 visitors, 300 exhibitors and over 1000 brands.