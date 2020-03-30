Bluey live shows delayed until 'later in the year'

DUE to restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, Bluey's Big Play's Australian Tour will be delayed.

Organisers said it was currently being rescheduled with the plan being to commence later in the year.

"Message for ticket holders: even though many performances have sold out, don't worry - tickets already purchased are guaranteed and will be transferable to the new dates," the organisers said in a statement.

"We ask all ticket holders to hold on to their tickets while we make the new arrangements.

"All ticket holders will be contacted directly by either the venue or ticketing agency with further information and we will post updates on the Bluey's Big Play website (www.blueylive.com.au) as soon as we have more details."