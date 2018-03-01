Bluesfest to allow children's trolleys ...this year

Rhiannon SOlter with daughter Willow at Bluesfest Byron Bay in Tyagarah.

Rhiannon SOlter with daughter Willow at Bluesfest Byron Bay in Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg

CHILDREN'S trolleys will be allowed at Bluesfest 2018, but the music festival may be considering a ban from next year.

A Bluesfest spokesperson confirmed the festival is not banning children's trolleys in 2018.

Stevie, 3, and Wes, 2, Evenden of Sunshine Coast are ready for bluesfest 2017 at Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

The square trolleys allow parents to set children to rest or sleep during the festival, especially after sunset.

Organisers asked attendees to note that trolleys are not allowed under the tents, at any time.

"The Bluesfest site is not as big as other festivals so we do have to limit the size and shape of kids trolleys," she said.

The spokesperson added that the festival may be making changes to its security and crowd management systems in the future.

"Bluesfest is working with our security and crowd management teams on managing wagons and trolleys for the safety and comfort of all Bluesfest attendees," she said.

"There is no guarantee that they will be allowed in at future festivals.

"Organisers will advise patrons of any changes to what they can bring into the festival in advance of Bluesfest 2019."

Ticket holder Luke Walker posted in Bluesfest's social media last week that the festival was planning to ban the popular trolleys.

"I'm told by BF (Bluesfest) call centre that they may plan to make an announcement three weeks out from the event," Mr Walker posted.