Bluesfest 'thrilled' with event awards

Chic and Nile Rodgers perform at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah near Byorn Bay. Marc Stapelberg

BLUESFEST celebrated a double this week as the five-day music festival was awarded the Best Cultural, Arts or Music Event in Australia at the Australian Event Awards on Wednesday night.

Following a rigorous judging process by event industry leaders and experts from around Australia, Bluesfest was honoured to take home the award.

Other finalists in this category included Vivid, Splendour in the Grass, the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and Adelaide Fringe.

In another accolade, Bluesfest was acknowledged in the NSW Tourism Hall of Fame Awards after winning Best Major Festival and Event for three consecutive years.

Festival director Peter Noble said: "We're thrilled to win this coveted award and bring it home to our beloved Byron Bay. The competition was fierce, congratulations to the other finalists, each of whom deserved to win.

"The win was all the sweeter because we began 30 years ago as a grass roots music, arts and cultural festival, and continue to champion the arts every day of our working lives."

Splendour in the Grass 2017 took out the Best Regional Event on the same night.