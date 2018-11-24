Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chic and Nile Rodgers perform at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah near Byorn Bay.
Chic and Nile Rodgers perform at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah near Byorn Bay. Marc Stapelberg
Entertainment

Bluesfest 'thrilled' with event awards

24th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BLUESFEST celebrated a double this week as the five-day music festival was awarded the Best Cultural, Arts or Music Event in Australia at the Australian Event Awards on Wednesday night.

Following a rigorous judging process by event industry leaders and experts from around Australia, Bluesfest was honoured to take home the award.

Other finalists in this category included Vivid, Splendour in the Grass, the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and Adelaide Fringe.

In another accolade, Bluesfest was acknowledged in the NSW Tourism Hall of Fame Awards after winning Best Major Festival and Event for three consecutive years.

Festival director Peter Noble said: "We're thrilled to win this coveted award and bring it home to our beloved Byron Bay. The competition was fierce, congratulations to the other finalists, each of whom deserved to win.

"The win was all the sweeter because we began 30 years ago as a grass roots music, arts and cultural festival, and continue to champion the arts every day of our working lives."

Splendour in the Grass 2017 took out the Best Regional Event on the same night.

australian event awards byron bluesfest music northern rivers events
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    ROYAL COMMISSION: Major parties can't say the words

    premium_icon ROYAL COMMISSION: Major parties can't say the words

    Politics Hogan optimistic about his motion, but parties fail to mention the words in long responses

    Grave concerns for small town cemetery

    premium_icon Grave concerns for small town cemetery

    News Cars, trucks impacting 'sacred' spot

    Soccer family Man-chest-hair unite

    premium_icon Soccer family Man-chest-hair unite

    News Team's funny name supports a serious cause

    This weekend's Northern Rivers produce markets list

    premium_icon This weekend's Northern Rivers produce markets list

    Whats On Where to get fresh produce and local coffee from

    Local Partners