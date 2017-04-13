Bluesfest: Practical festival fashion

WHEN it comes to festival fashion, creating a look that is not only on trend, but practical, durable and weather appropriate can certainly pose a challenge.

It's not only possibile that, on the northern rivers, you may have to prepare yourself for having to face at least two seasons in one day, it's actually more of a given - it wouldn't be Blues without the rain, humidity and sunshine.

To help you ensure you are festival-ready, we've prepared some top tips for practical festival fashion.

In tights we trust. Letting your legs out, regardless of the weather forecast seems to be always on trend during festival season, this is where tights can become your best friends. Easy to wash, quick to dry, small to pack and warmer than the alternative - none, they are an indispensable secret festival weapon. Pack a few pairs and wear them under shorts, light dresses or even under pants when the evening chill sets in.

Layers are also your friends, the evenings will get chilly, so layer up with tights, shirts and lightweight knits - if you're busting a groove and you need to shed, layers can be tied around the waist or shoulders. A lightweight scarf will also help to ward off the chill in the night air.

nature, summer, youth culture and people concept - happy young hippie friends dancing on cereal field dolgachov