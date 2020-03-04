Bluesfest line up is done, when is your fave artist playing?

AFTER the final line up announcement, Bluesfest 2020 has unveiled its playing schedule for this year.

The final announcement included American band Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue' Melbourne Funk/Soul powerhouse The Bamboos; plus Ellis Hall, the Clarence Bekker Band and Friends bringing a music tribute to 1950s group The Sensations.

Also in the announcement were Australian acts Ray Beadle; Henry Wagons (solo); Pacey, King & Doley (Shane Pacey, Sally King and Clayton Doley); Daniel Champagne and Nathan Cavaleri.

Bands also in the line up are Round Mountain Girls and Little Georgia.

2019 Busking comp winner Electrik Lemonade and Palm Valley.

The playing schedule means that Thursday will be headlined by The Cat Empire, while Friday will see 90s heavyweights Lenny Kravitz, Alanis Morisette and Morcheeba at the end of the night.

On Saturday, choices will be hard between sets by Patti Smith, The Gypsy Kings, George Benson, Kool and the gang and Here Comes the Mummies.

For Sunday, the list includes Crowded House, Yola, Troy Cassar-Daley and The Wailers.

Finally, on Monday, Dave Matthews band, Tori Kelly, Patti Smith and The War and Treaty are part of the line up.

New for Bluesfest this year is the annual Australian Americana Music Honours (AAMH), an event where artists come together to collaborate and celebrate Blues, Roots & Americana Music.

The event is relocating to Bluesfest, produced by celebrated Nashville based Australian music producer Nash Chambers for the Americana Music Association in Nashville.

With a collection of selected artists set to perform two songs each - one of their own and one in collaboration with another musician from the line-up with a choice of songs that can be old, new, original or covers providing it is within context of Americana Music. Backed by a great house band for the night is all about performing great music.

Appearing at the Americana Awards Music Awards will be John Butler, Troy Cassar-Daley, Kasey Chambers, Ash Grunwald, Hussy Hicks, The Waifs and The War and Treaty. Hosted by Henry Wagons.

Bluesfest Byron Bay will be held from April 9 to 14, 2020.