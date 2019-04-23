Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHANGES: Parking was free at Bluesfest 2017.
CHANGES: Parking was free at Bluesfest 2017. Marc Stapelberg
Council News

Bluesfest get green light for parking fees for 2020 event

Javier Encalada
by
23rd Apr 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BYRON Shire Council has approved a new transport plan for Bluesfest that allows the festival to charge parking fees from 2020.

The approval, granted by the council on April 16, amends Condition 101 regarding the event's Traffic Management Plan.

Until last week, the festival's council approval stated that "entry to large and medium events to include car parking in the ticket price within the site to discourage on-street car parking on roads within the vicinity".

The new approval dictates that paid parking is to be completed in accordance with the approved Traffic Management Plan for each event.

As every year, Bluesfest has started to offer early bird tickets for its 2020 event.

A person currently attending Bluesfest, who requested anonymity, confirmed they received a text message from Bluesfest this week offering early bird five-day tickets for $430, not including parking.

Bluesfest organisers announced paid parking for the 2019 event was $25 a day when pre-purchased online.

The festival cancelled their plans to charge for parking (and refunded those already purchased) in March after the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) deemed Bluesfest Services Pty to have engaged in "misleading and deceptive conduct" by releasing parking tickets for the 2019 festival after it released entry tickets for sale.

Bluesfest has not yet officially confirmed the amount to be charged for parking in 2020.

The original traffic management plan lodged by Bluesfest with Byron Shire Council for the 2019 event stated that the festival was introducing paid parking "to offset the significant annual investment into parking infrastructure capital and recurrent, mounting costs of Traffic Management, increased User Pays Police contingent for Counter Terrorism Including Hostile Vehicle Mitigation Measures".

The Northern Star requested information from NSW Police in December 2018 about the charges projected for Bluesfest 2019 in regards to counter terrorism and other services, but no details were ever provided.

Other music festivals happening in the Byron Shire, such as Falls Festival and Splendour in the Grass, charge similar parking fees.

Bluesfest was approached for comment.

bluesfest bluesfest2019 byron bay byron shire council northern rivers music festivals
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Surfers praised for efforts to rescue fisherman

    premium_icon Surfers praised for efforts to rescue fisherman

    News THE man was found unconscious and unresponsive by surfers, who helped him from the water.

    Prison inmate charged after alleged disturbing phone videos

    premium_icon Prison inmate charged after alleged disturbing phone videos

    Crime Police have charged four men over a range of offences

    3000 protesters unite at Stop Adani rally

    3000 protesters unite at Stop Adani rally

    Environment "I'd like to see an end to fossil fuels all together"

    $2 tacos, delicious margaritas at opening of new restaurant

    premium_icon $2 tacos, delicious margaritas at opening of new restaurant

    Whats On The new venue has created 40 jobs and will seat 250 people