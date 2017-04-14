BLUESFEST: Gallant's sweet falsetto is to die for

Gallant is making his first appearance in Australia

WITH a high falsetto and a big fat sound, Gallant's first trip to Australia got off to a promising start with his performance at Crossroads on opening night.

Gallant, who's fulll name is Christoper Gallant, sings in a high register that would put Prince to shame.

His dancing, and you'd hardly call it dancing, more like electro convulsions on stage, were also just as mesmerising to watch.

He had the audience eating out of his hand at one point, stopping the song, as if exhausted and drained. Draped over the kitten-eared keyboard player's equipment, he looked down and out, until the audience's encouragement brought him back to life to finish his rendition.

It's hard to believe Gallant is ony 25 years old and graduated from New York University in 2013.

Gallant was a big hit at the Coachella music festival in the States last year and was also nominated for a Grammy Award.

This R&B artist crafts heavenly lyrics and his David Bryne-like dance movements make him completely unforgettable.

Gallant plays the Mojo stage 5.30pm Good Friday.