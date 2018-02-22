Bluesfest front row at a premium

BLUESFEST is five weeks away today and festival organisers have just released front row seats for an additional $300 per stage, per day, on top of the ticket costs.

"Front Row Seats will be set front and centre of our main stages in an intimate viewing area of only a few rows, giving you unimpeded views of artists,” said the ticket release notification.

The move, which is not dissimilar to airline passengers being asked to pay extra for legroom or emergency exit isles, has raised some eyebrows.

PRIME POSITION: Bluesfest releases exclusive front row tickets at premium prices. Marc Stapelberg

Comments on the Bluesfest forum include:

"$300 front row tickets. Might get myself five days, a cool $1500!” user ohare14 said.

User mgwfall, suggested this alternative: "Would be a great idea if it was for no extra charge and people went in to a ballot. Also, that way, you could have them for individual sets.”

"This feels way like Bluesfest scalping their own tickets.”

Steve Romer, the new CEO of Bluesfest, has been on-board since November last year following his role as CEO of the Venue Management Association Asia Pacific. He said the idea to have exclusive front row tickets was a collaborative effort, and was presented to him by one of the Bluesfest team members about three months ago.

When asked if it had provoked a big backlash, Mr Romer said on the contrary, they have had a very favourable response and people have really welcomed the idea.

"It's a trend all around the live music world where live music promoters try to give the fans a great experience. It's a great experience anyway, but to be in the first couple of rows is a really great experience.”

"I've been in the live entertainment industry for 30 years and most formerly I was managing the Sydney Entertainment Centre. We had prices there, the Eagles for example,(where) the first 14 rows were $800 a ticket. I thought, 'we can do something to really give fans a great experience here - to not only see one band, but to see up to five or six bands on two of our major stages and have those seats for the entire day'.”

When asked how much money he expects to make from the venture he declined and cited commercial confidence.

There will be 72 front row tickets at two stages, Crossroads and Mojo, per day.

Bluesfest posted this on their website earlier today: "Half of the available tickets sold in the first 2.5 hours. Better hurry if you want front row seating.”

In addition to releasing the exclusive tickets, Bluesfest simultaneously released their final playing schedule which features Robert Plant, Lionel Richie, John Butler Trio, Tash Sultana, Jackson Browne, Sheryl Crow, Melissa Etheridge and Michael Franti among others.