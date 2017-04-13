24°
News

Bluesfest: Fab food feeds the heart and soul

Alison Paterson
| 13th Apr 2017 5:30 AM Updated: 14th Apr 2017 5:30 AM
The Cookie Shack's Nelson Franco, Christine Vangas, Courtney Jackson and Nharyan Feldmann, are excited to be on-site at the 2017 Bluesfest.
The Cookie Shack's Nelson Franco, Christine Vangas, Courtney Jackson and Nharyan Feldmann, are excited to be on-site at the 2017 Bluesfest. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE music might be blue, but the food is anything but.

Once again the vendors supplying Bluesfest sustenance is as diverse as the music which draws people from all over the country.

There's biscuits and burgers, sushi to salt and feta balls, cheese to chai and pretty much everything in between.

Happily promoting his boss's cross-cultural treat of Greek brownies, Nilesh Singh reckons their menu comprising salt and fetta balls, baklava, spanakopita, halva and of course, those amazing brownies, will sustain the most passionate music-lover.

"They sound crazy but they are delicious," he said.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Over by the southern carpark entrance, the extended family of Syndye-based brothers, sisters, partners and someone's dad are putting the finishing touches on the Double Dip Diner.

Ash Hogan-Coutes and his ebullient cousins Ben Walsh and Gabrielle Edwards explain their food truck, a 50s style caravan serves smoked meats and American style diner food.

"We have been in business for 26 months and we are so excited to be at our first Bluesfest," Mr Hogan-Coutes said.

"But hopefully it won't be our last," adds Mr Walsh with a grin.

Next door a quartet of biscuit-lovers at the Cookie Shack are sorting out stock and working out how to keep their banner straight.

The team of Nelson Franco, Christine Vangas, Courtney Jackson and Nharyan Feldmann said they are looking forward to sharing their cookies, ice-creams, compotes and iced teas.

"It's going to be a great Bluesfest Mr Feldmann said.

Meanwhile, under one massive roof are the cheerful crews behind a trio of food so tstay you can't ebelive it's good for you; Dosa Heaven, Doma and Hari Har Chai.

Hari Har Chai's Christina Covington and her son Odin were already busy serving up refreshments.

"There's love in every cup," Ms Covington said with a smile.

At Dosa Heaven, the gang were hanging lights, setting up gear and getting ready to serve up their usual suspects, which comprise a variety of tasty dosas aka south Indian crepes with coconut chutney and dahl soup.

Sandwiched in between, the Doma posse who have resturants at Federal and Bellingen, were cracking jokes and laughing as they posed for a photo

A veteran Bluesfest said the tented area was the best place to chill during the weekend.

"The food here is really tasty and delicious," she said.

One place you won't get into without a VIP pass is the charming stall run by the Nimbin Valley Dairy.

There the Wilson boys, Kerry and Paul plus barrista Sam Wise and chef Kat Harvey are putting together all kinds delights including southern-fired chicken and cheese platters plus amazing coffees.

Kerry said their plan to offer home-grown and hand-made food created with love for the musicians and other VIP guests staking out a couch in the ultra-luxe and exclusive marquee.

Even if you can't hang out with the headline acts, there's bound to be something nto get your taste-buds dancing.

Lismore Northern Star
Labor leader pounds the pavement in Lismore

Labor leader pounds the pavement in Lismore

OPPOSITION leader Bill Shorten took to the streets of Lismore this afternoon as part of his tour of the flood recovery effort around the Northern Rivers.

Police investigate ATM theft on North Coast

Police believe a white 2005 VZ Holden Commodore may be involved

Disaster relief delivered in record time: Lismore MP

APPROVED: Page MP Kevin Hogan, Coffee Shots owner Mary Bryant, Lismore MP Thomas George and Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Deborah Benhayon celebrating the approval of Category C disaster grants for LIsmore.

MPs say funding speed has set precedent for the region

Bluesfest: Practical festival fashion

Close Up Of Friends In Wellington Boots Walking To Festival

A look that's on trend, practical, durable and weather appropriate

Local Partners

NAB contributes $400,000 to cyclone and flood recovery

NAB contribute $300,000 to the Red Cross and $100,000 to its microfinance partner, Good Shepherd Microfinance.

Council urges patience for those affected by road closures

Road closed sign on Fairy Bower Road. Photo Chris Ison / Morning Bulletin

Some damage could take months to repair

Barely Standing are coming home

HAPPY TO BE HOME: Joe Jackson Fleming and Romey Tobin are local duo Barely Standing.

Local duo is now based in Melboune

This week's Northern Rivers Gig Guide

PROLIFIC: Northern Rivers musician Chris Fisher brings his unique blend of folk, roots and blues originals from five studio albums and his favourite covers to Bangalow Hotel tomorrow Friday from 6.30pm.

All the gigs you need to know about

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Bluesfest: Fab food feeds the heart and soul

WHEN it comes to sustenance, Bluesfest offers up treats as good as the music.

‘The worst thing anyone has done in 34 seasons of Survivor’

Zeke Smtih, source: CBS

WARNING: Serious Survivor spoilers ahead

Bluesfest: Practical festival fashion

Close Up Of Friends In Wellington Boots Walking To Festival

A look that's on trend, practical, durable and weather appropriate

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah opens up about her acting fears

Barely Standing are coming home

HAPPY TO BE HOME: Joe Jackson Fleming and Romey Tobin are local duo Barely Standing.

Local duo is now based in Melboune

This week's Northern Rivers Gig Guide

PROLIFIC: Northern Rivers musician Chris Fisher brings his unique blend of folk, roots and blues originals from five studio albums and his favourite covers to Bangalow Hotel tomorrow Friday from 6.30pm.

All the gigs you need to know about

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Build in one of Byron&#39;s finest precincts

36 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $2,600,000 to...

Don't let this rare opportunity pass to build your dream home or subdivision (STCA) in one of the most sought after streets of Byron Bay. North facing and sitting...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home offers huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient, leafy and family...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Byron&#39;s Best Beachfront Location!

6/24 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,600,000

Positioned directly opposite Main Beach and a 2 minute walk to restaurants, the Beach Hotel and shops, this is the ultimate Byron Bay location! Situated on the...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... Price Upon...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!