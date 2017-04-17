Bluesfest Day 4: The day we go it on at Santana's show

Santana performs at the Crossroad Stage at Bluesfest 2017.

LOVE was in the air during the fourth day of Bluesfest 2017, thanks to Cupid's sidekick.

Carlos Santana, 69, congregated the biggest audience recorded so far at this year's festival, with a Latin / rock and Blues blend that did not disappoint thousands of fans at Crossroads stage.

Santana's set was so solid, featuring massive hits such as Oye Como Va and Black Magic Woman (both from 1970's album Abraxas) , Smooth and Corazon Espinado (both from the 1999 album Supernatural).

He even performed a Latin / rock version of Enya's Orinoco Flow, breathing new life into the 1988 Enya hit.

Yes, it was an unlikely cover by Santana, but the crowd loved it.

The Mexican-born artist said in a recent interview that he measures the success of a concert by its baby-making potential.

The legendary guitarist and his drummer wife, Cindy Blackman, believe in music's power to incite couples to get it on - even if

they are in a public situation where losing control could get you arrested.

"Every single night since we started, that's our barometer," Santana said.

"We measure the success of the show by how many couples forget they are not in their living room.

"We call those couples 'peppermint sticks' because of how they become entwined."

So we decided to put Santana's 'peppermint stick barometer' to the test and... he is right!

A quick walk around the outside of Crossroads stage confirmed a high number of people were actually... well... get it in on.

One couple from Canberra who declined to be named simply said "Latin music is too hot, we couldn't help it!"

A visiting couple enjoys a romantic moment during Santana's show at Bluesfest 2017. Javier Encalada

The hardcore side of Country

Another highlight of last night's festival was the Zac Brown Band.

The Zac Brown Band perform at Bluesfest on the Sunday evening. Photo Brooke Bijl Brooke Bijl

This eight-men band offered a hardcore version of Country Music, with folk and roots sounds coming from the fiddle, but also hardcore guitar riffs, particularly when they performed a cover of 1991's Enter Sandman by Metallica.

Returning after first introductions to Bluesfest audiences in 2015, the three-time Grammy winners and multiple-platinum sellers also ranked as one of the most effective and enjoyable performances of the festival.

Colder Weather, Toes and other mega hits by the American band were all part of their show, which the band seemed to have as much fan being part of as the audience.

Reminiscing was Madness

Six mad men attracted an impressive amount of fans to Bluesfest yesterday.

Fans absolutely loved Madness' performance at the Mojo stage on Sunday. Marc Stapelberg

The English ska band started their music career 40 years ago, and now with 12 albums under their belt, the band confirmed itself as a favourite amongst Bluesfest audiences,

Madness achieved most of their success in the early to mid-1980s.

Both Madness and UB40 spent 214 weeks on the UK singles charts over the course of the decade, holding the record for most weeks spent by a group in the 1980s UK singles charts.

Their show was a mix of old hits and songs fron their latest album, Can't Touch Us Now.

Celebrities

One thing that has not been missing from this year's festival has been Hollywood celebrities.

Hawaiian Hollywood star Jason Momoa was still at the festival last night, when he was seen dancing backstage to the songs of Carlos Santana.

Also seen backstage over the weekend was American actor Patrick Wilson, known for his work on TV series Fargo and who is also par of the cast of the upcoming Aquaman film with Jason Momoa.

Ted Danson as Hank Larsson and Patrick Wilson as Lou Solverson in Fargo. CR: Chris Large/FX Photo Contributed Contributed

What is on today

Some highlights of the final day of Bluesfest 2017 are:

Neil Finn at Crossroads stage from 8.30pm.

Zac Brown Band at Mojo from 8.15pm.

Nahko and Medicine for the People at Delta from 10.30pm.

St Paul and the Broken Bones at Mojo from 5pm.

Byron Bay's Lucy Gallant at Juke Joint from 4.30pm.