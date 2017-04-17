25°
News

Bluesfest Day 4: The day we go it on at Santana's show

Javier Encalada
| 17th Apr 2017 3:22 AM
Santana performs at the Crossroad Stage at Bluesfest 2017.
Santana performs at the Crossroad Stage at Bluesfest 2017. Marc Stapelberg

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOVE was in the air during the fourth day of Bluesfest 2017, thanks to Cupid's sidekick.

Carlos Santana, 69, congregated the biggest audience recorded so far at this year's festival, with a Latin / rock and Blues blend that did not disappoint thousands of fans at Crossroads stage.

Santana's set was so solid, featuring massive hits such as Oye Como Va and Black Magic Woman (both from 1970's album Abraxas) , Smooth and Corazon Espinado (both from the 1999 album Supernatural).

He even performed a Latin / rock version of Enya's Orinoco Flow, breathing new life into the 1988 Enya hit.

Yes, it was an unlikely cover by Santana, but the crowd loved it.

The Mexican-born artist said in a recent interview that he measures the success of a concert by its baby-making potential.

The legendary guitarist and his drummer wife, Cindy Blackman, believe in music's power to incite couples to get it on - even if

they are in a public situation where losing control could get you arrested.

"Every single night since we started, that's our barometer," Santana said.

"We measure the success of the show by how many couples forget they are not in their living room.

"We call those couples 'peppermint sticks' because of how they become entwined."

So we decided to put Santana's 'peppermint stick barometer' to the test and... he is right!

A quick walk around the outside of Crossroads stage confirmed a high number of people were actually... well... get it in on.

One couple from Canberra who declined to be named simply said "Latin music is too hot, we couldn't help it!"

 

A visiting couple enjoys a romantic moment during Santana's show at Bluesfest 2017.
A visiting couple enjoys a romantic moment during Santana's show at Bluesfest 2017. Javier Encalada

The hardcore side of Country

Another highlight of last night's festival was the Zac Brown Band.

 

The Zac Brown Band perform at Bluesfest on the Sunday evening. Photo Brooke Bijl
The Zac Brown Band perform at Bluesfest on the Sunday evening. Photo Brooke Bijl Brooke Bijl

This eight-men band offered a hardcore version of Country Music, with folk and roots sounds coming from the fiddle, but also hardcore guitar riffs, particularly when they performed a cover of 1991's Enter Sandman by Metallica.

Returning after first introductions to Bluesfest audiences in 2015, the three-time Grammy winners and multiple-platinum sellers also ranked as one of the most effective and enjoyable performances of the festival.

Colder Weather, Toes and other mega hits by the American band were all part of their show, which the band seemed to have as much fan being part of as the audience.

Reminiscing was Madness

Six mad men attracted an impressive amount of fans to Bluesfest yesterday.

 

Fans absolutely loved Madness' performance at the Mojo stage on Sunday.
Fans absolutely loved Madness' performance at the Mojo stage on Sunday. Marc Stapelberg

The English ska band started their music career 40 years ago, and now with 12 albums under their belt, the band confirmed itself as a favourite amongst Bluesfest audiences,

Madness achieved most of their success in the early to mid-1980s.

Both Madness and UB40 spent 214 weeks on the UK singles charts over the course of the decade, holding the record for most weeks spent by a group in the 1980s UK singles charts.

Their show was a mix of old hits and songs fron their latest album, Can't Touch Us Now.

Celebrities

One thing that has not been missing from this year's festival has been Hollywood celebrities.

Hawaiian Hollywood star Jason Momoa was still at the festival last night, when he was seen dancing backstage to the songs of Carlos Santana.

Also seen backstage over the weekend was American actor Patrick Wilson, known for his work on TV series Fargo and who is also par of the cast of the upcoming Aquaman film with Jason Momoa.

 

Ted Danson as Hank Larsson and Patrick Wilson as Lou Solverson in Fargo. CR: Chris Large/FX Photo Contributed
Ted Danson as Hank Larsson and Patrick Wilson as Lou Solverson in Fargo. CR: Chris Large/FX Photo Contributed Contributed

What is on today

Some highlights of the final day of Bluesfest 2017 are:

  • Neil Finn at Crossroads stage from 8.30pm.
  • Zac Brown Band at Mojo from 8.15pm.
  • Nahko and Medicine for the People at Delta from 10.30pm.
  • St Paul and the Broken Bones at Mojo from 5pm.
  • Byron Bay's Lucy Gallant at Juke Joint from 4.30pm.

 

Byron Bay singer songwriter Lucy Gallant.
Byron Bay singer songwriter Lucy Gallant. Lucy Gallant
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bluesfest2017 carlos santana jason momoa madness northern rivers entertainment patrick wilson whatson zac brown

Bluesfest Day 4: The day we go it on at Santana's show

Bluesfest Day 4: The day we go it on at Santana's show

THE Mexican-born artist was right: many in the audience were touched by the Latin fever during his show

PHOTOS: Santana burns up the stage at Bluesfest

Santana performs at the Crossroad Stage at Bluesfest 2017.

No one left unsatisfied as Santana delivered his sexy grooves

How Mavis Staples was keepin' it real at Bluesfest

Mavis Staples

She calls herself a "soldier” but she's also a messenger of hope.

Polished performance still saw punters drift

Mary J Blige performs at Bluesfest in Byron Bay at Tyagarah.

Hip hop queen Mary J Blige and The Lumineers' shining performances reviewed.

Local Partners

Father and son road trip now a film

CAPTURING their round Australia trip led a Kyogle father and son duo on another journey - to one of the world's most prestigious film festivals.

Roll into town and join in the fun

BIG DAY: Get your billycarts and your outfits ready.

Woodenbong Golf Club Billy-Cart Madness is rolling again

Bluesfest Day 4: The day we go it on at Santana's show

Santana performs at the Crossroad Stage at Bluesfest 2017.

He was right, the Latin fever touched many during his show

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

THEY ARE BACK: The Lismore Carboot Market is one of many local enterprises keen to support the Lismore Flood Appeal, making it charity-of-the-day at the Easter market this Sunday, April 16.

Where to get fresh produce and good coffee from.

Bluesfest Day 4: The day we go it on at Santana's show

THE Mexican-born artist was right: many in the audience were touched by the Latin fever during his show

PHOTOS: Bluesfest 2017 Day 4 in pictures

Fans absolutely loved Madness' performance at the Mojo stage on Sunday.

Day 4 did not disappoint with more stunning acts on display.

PHOTOS: Santana burns up the stage at Bluesfest

Santana performs at the Crossroad Stage at Bluesfest 2017.

No one left unsatisfied as Santana delivered his sexy grooves

Polished performance still saw punters drift

Mary J Blige performs at Bluesfest in Byron Bay at Tyagarah.

Hip hop queen Mary J Blige and The Lumineers' shining performances reviewed.

REVIEW: Must-see act rocks your soul

Nikki Hill's swagger infused fresh blood into the old devils' RnB.

PHOTOS: Bluesfest Day 3 in pictures

The Doobie Brothers play at the Mojo Stage at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

A solid line-up on Day 3 meant everyone was happy.

What's on the small screen this week

Peter Capaldi in a scene from the TV series Doctor Who.

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who tonight.

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Build in one of Byron&#39;s finest precincts

36 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $2,600,000 to...

Don't let this rare opportunity pass to build your dream home or subdivision (STCA) in one of the most sought after streets of Byron Bay. North facing and sitting...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home offers huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient, leafy and family...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Byron&#39;s Best Beachfront Location!

6/24 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,600,000

Positioned directly opposite Main Beach and a 2 minute walk to restaurants, the Beach Hotel and shops, this is the ultimate Byron Bay location! Situated on the...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!