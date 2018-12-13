Bluesfest reveals new paid parking policy

Parking and traffic for Bluesfest 2017 at Tyagarah in Byron Bay.

BLUESFEST Byron Bay has decided to charge for parking during the 2019 festival via a Daily Parking Pass, months after starting to sell tickets for the event.

According to the event's web page, the Daily Parking Pass is a vehicle pass for those wanting to come to Bluesfest 2019 and utilise their day parking.

"The pre-purchased cost of the daily ticket is $25. All vehicle passes can be pre-purchased and will be cheaper than if purchased on the day on-site," the website states.

Those who do not pre-purchase online will be charged $50 for parking on site for one day.

This means that parking at the festival could cost up to $250 for five days if purchased on site.

"As motorbikes are deemed to be low-emission vehicles," the website continues, "they are exempt from this fee."

Daily Parking Passes must be displayed on the vehicle while the festival-goers are on-site.

"You will need one pass for each day you wish to park on-site at Bluesfest 2019."

Festival-goers camping who wish to use their car throughout the festival will also have to purchase daily parking passes.

Vehicles in the campground cannot leave the area once parked on-site.

There was no announcement to the media, just a page on their website announcing the news.

Up until this year's festival, it was free to park at the venue.

The Frequently Asked Questions section relating to parking passes on Bluesfest's website also states that the event will not be offering three or five day discounted parking passes, and they need to be bought individually.

All tickets must be printed and displayed in the dashboard, so festival goers must print them out in advance.

"This is how we distinguish valid tickets and it is a condition of purchase that you print each day and have it sitting barcode facing up on the drivers side dashboard," the website reads.

Bluesfest organisers said ticket holders would be contacted directly. They declined to comment any further.