25°
News

Bluesfest busking finalists announced

Sarah Knight | 14th Apr 2017 7:46 AM
FINALIST: Lambrou Brothers
FINALIST: Lambrou Brothers

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER what has been two big days of heats, the 2017 Busking Comp finalist have just been announced.

The final 11 were chosen after performers hit the stage at Byron's Beach Hotel on Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12.

GROMMET FINALIST: Byron Bay local, Tilka Fosmale.
GROMMET FINALIST: Byron Bay local, Tilka Fosmale.

Music and event manager, Anita Colenbrander reported that audiences at today's finalist's event (also to be held at the Beach Hotel) were in for a treat with captivating performances by an eclectic mix of exceptional musicians.

Commencing at 12pm the Grommet category finalists will showcase the three successful young performers who have made it through to the next round. The list is made up of female soloists with what is said to be a diverse range of original styles.

Following the Grommet finalist performances, the judges will deliberate before announcing the official winners who will walk away with an array of prizes including a recording package from Nick Didia of La cueva Studio.

Directly following the Grommet announcement the Over 18s finalists will take to the stage. Eight dynamic artists will feature in the lineup with the winners of the open event set to take home a recording package from Murray Burns and Rocking Horse Studio, along with the grand prize of opening Delta Stage at Bluesfest on Easter Monday.

Grommet Finalists:

Molly Millington

Hope Defteros

Tilka Fosmale - Byron Bay

Over 18 Finalists:

NARLA

Maple - Younger sisters of Gabriel and Cecilia Brandolini, of Clunes that appeared on The Voice

Salt Tree

Tailor Birds

Lambrou Brothers

Tay Oshkee

Squeak L'Maire - Ocean Shores

Barely Standing - Originally from Byron, now living in Melbourne

Enjoy Good Friday and great raw talent at Byron's Beach Hotel tomorrow from 12pm, and if you're heading to Bluesfest be sure to stop by the busking tent and check out all these artist plus a whole lot more emerging busking talent from the 2017 Bluesfest Busking Comp, along with more fabulous artists busking by the food court at the festival.

Lismore Northern Star
Ocean pool closer to becoming a reality

Ocean pool closer to becoming a reality

IN A BIG boost for the push to build an ocean pool in Ballina, the State Government has dived in with a $50,000 grant for planning reports.

Bluesfest busking finalists announced

FINALIST: Lambrou Brothers

Who is in the running to hit the stage at Bluesfest this year?

Ten great things to do this week

Large numbers of people and crowds appeared to be having a blast on the third day of the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest held at Tyagarah near Byorn Bay. 2014 Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Music, records, arts, games and more

Bluesfest: Glamping versus camping

RETRO COOL: VW Combi vans never go out of style at Bluesfest - even if you have to pretend.

Tents, vans, trailers and utes were all used as shelter at Bluesfest

Local Partners

Ocean pool closer to becoming a reality

IN A BIG boost for the push to build an ocean pool in Ballina, the State Government has dived in with a $50,000 grant for planning reports.

NAB contributes $400,000 to cyclone and flood recovery

NAB's Lismore branch is currently closed due to flood damage, and a temporary pop-up branch, or 'Bank in a Box', is now operating in town at the Browns Creek/Clyde Campbell Car Park.

NAB will also provide $100,000 to Good Shepherd Microfinance

Ten great things to do this week

Large numbers of people and crowds appeared to be having a blast on the third day of the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest held at Tyagarah near Byorn Bay. 2014 Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Music, records, arts, games and more

Battle of the Bands calls for 2017 entries

BANDS: Lennox Head band Project Jurassic came in second in the Tweed Battle of the Bands 2016.

First prize is $2000

Young songwriters ready to shine

AWARDED: The 2016 Male Young Songwriter of the Year, AKA Lui, is presented with his award.

The Lismore Young Songwriters Competition 2017

Bluesfest busking finalists announced

IT'S been a big couple of days for the Busking Comp... the finalists have been announced.

Ten great things to do this week

Large numbers of people and crowds appeared to be having a blast on the third day of the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest held at Tyagarah near Byorn Bay. 2014 Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Music, records, arts, games and more

Bluesfest: Glamping versus camping

RETRO COOL: VW Combi vans never go out of style at Bluesfest - even if you have to pretend.

Tents, vans, trailers and utes were all used as shelter at Bluesfest

Battle of the Bands calls for 2017 entries

BANDS: Lennox Head band Project Jurassic came in second in the Tweed Battle of the Bands 2016.

First prize is $2000

Young songwriters ready to shine

AWARDED: The 2016 Male Young Songwriter of the Year, AKA Lui, is presented with his award.

The Lismore Young Songwriters Competition 2017

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

Waleed Aly slams views on domestic violence of some Muslims

Waleed Aly and Dick Smith squared off on The Project recently.

Waleed Aly condemns notion that men can beat their wives

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Build in one of Byron&#39;s finest precincts

36 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $2,600,000 to...

Don't let this rare opportunity pass to build your dream home or subdivision (STCA) in one of the most sought after streets of Byron Bay. North facing and sitting...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home offers huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient, leafy and family...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Byron&#39;s Best Beachfront Location!

6/24 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,600,000

Positioned directly opposite Main Beach and a 2 minute walk to restaurants, the Beach Hotel and shops, this is the ultimate Byron Bay location! Situated on the...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... Price Upon...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!