Bluesfest appoints a new chief

BLUESFEST has announced the appointment of Steve Romer in the new role of chief operating officer for the festival and their associated companies including Bluesfest Touring.

Mr Romer has worked in the live music, sport and entertainment industries for 30 years. He is a past chair and CEO of the Venue Management Association (Asia Pacific), and has held a wide variety of senior management roles including stints at the Sydney Entertainment Centre, Sydney Convention and Exhibition Centre, Sydney 2000 Olympics Satellite Stadiums, and with amusement park operators Macquarie Leisure Trust (now Ardent Leisure) and Village Roadshow Theme Parks.

Mr Romer said: "I am excited to be joining the team at the iconic Bluesfest Byron Bay, and looks forward to working closely with festival director Peter Noble OAM.”

Peter Noble welcomed Mr Romer: "We are proud to make the announcement that Steve is joining the Bluesfest group of companies, and will be overseeing operations across the annual festival in Byron Bay, Bluesfest Touring and the company's land holdings. Bluesfest has become a major player and I believe the recent additions to our dynamic team of Steve and Simone Twiss as chief financial officer will allow us to continue confidently into the future.

"I am also announcing that I am moving to the position of executive chairman and will continue to focus on booking talent as well as acquisitions that will take Bluesfest into an exciting new era.”

Mr Romer starts at Bluesfest on November 13.