Bluesfest 2020 ticket holders getting refunds

A massive crowd turns up to watch Michael Franti and the Speahead perform at the 25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest in 2014. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

TICKETS to Bluesfest Byron Bay 2020 are being refunded this week, with as many as 30,000 transactions happening last week and this one.

The 2020 version of the festival was cancelled last March, after pandemic restrictions were imposed by the NSW Government, and only a couple of weeks prior to the actual festival date, originally set for the Easter

“We are advised that of the 30,000 transactions media for Bluesfest 2020, which comprised of single and multiple ticket purchases, the vast majority have been successfully refunded, and the fund will appear in bank accounts within the next few days,” a recent statement from organisers said.

The statement also said the whole process may take “a few weeks.”

Early bird tickets to the 2021 festival will go on sale on next Wednesday, July 1.

On a social media post, Bluesfest confirmed the tickets will be available in for three and five days.

“Soon after we will make our massive First Artist Announcement for Bluesfest 2021,” the statement said.

“With over 60 artists already booked to perform next year we are off to an amazing start.”

According to the festival’s website, general admission tickets for the 2021 festival will go on sale at the same rate they went on sale for Bluesfest 2020.

“So Early Bird tickets is a chance to grab your tickets at best possible price,” organisers said.

“We usually go on sale without having announced any talent. This will be different this year and we will announce around 50 artists.”

In March this year, the world changed for everyone. It continues to do so in all sorts of different ways, but one thing... Posted by Bluesfest Byron Bay on Tuesday, 23 June 2020

On their website, Bluesfest also explained patrons who have purchased via the Moshtix website will be contacted directly via email regarding refunds.

“Please login to your account to ensure your account details are up to date,” the statement said.

Patrons who purchased tickets onsite at the 2019 festival and through the Bluesfest website prior to July 10, 2019, will be contacted via email by Bluesfest.

“If you purchased your ticket after this date, your ticket was purchased through Moshtix, therefore you will be contacted directly by a member of their team,” they said.

In the recent social media post, festival organisers also thanked their patrons “who have supported, encouraged and honour us with your incredible patience through this massive journey that will go down in Bluesfest history as ‘the year the festival never happened’.”

