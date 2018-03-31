Menu
Bluesfest 2018 busking competition over 18 winner Sametime will be playing at the Delta Stage on Sunday from 12:15pm.
Music

Bluesfest 2018 busking competition champions named

Samantha Poate
by
31st Mar 2018 3:00 PM

THE winners for the 2018 Bluesfest Busking comp are 'Sametime' (over 18) from the Sunshine Coast and 'Neon Enferno' (Grommet Winner) 15 year old twin brothers from Pottsville.　

Organisers said they were reeling with the "overwhelmingly insane” talent entered in this years competition.

"The calibre of artists is certainly at one of the highest levels we've experienced which shows so much strength for this industry,” they said.

"We have built and grown this event to provide many opportunities to emerging artists that they otherwise wouldn't have and it's the artists that make this event what it is today.”

Bluesfest 2018 busking competition Grommet Winner Neon Enferno will open the Delta stage on Monday, 12:15pm.
"With the support of Bluesfest and all of our sponsors this event will only continue to be the foundation for many artists' career progressions.”

Bluesfest patrons can go check out both winners at the Delta stage this weekend.

  • Sametime will be playing on Sunday at 12:15pm
  • Neon Enferno will open the Delta stage on Monday, 12:15pm
Lismore Northern Star
