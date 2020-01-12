Blues battle to the finish line at country championships

Caleb Ziebell played for NSW Country at the Australian Country Cricket Championships. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

FAR North Coast cricketers Caelan Maladay and Caleb Ziebell were part of the NSW Country team at the Australian Country Cricket Championships at Toowoomba.

The Blues had mixed results at the event and finished fourth after a 24-run loss to eventual champions Victoria in the semi-finals of the 50-over competition.

Ziebell opened the batting for most of the week with his top score 56 not out in a Twenty20 game against ACT.

He scored 30 against Western Australia and 21 runs against Victoria before struggling to score runs in the 50-over games.

Ziebell was the NSW Country cricketer of the year and named in the Australian Country merit team last season.

It was his third straight year representing the Blues and the first time he had been joined by Maladay.

Maladay, 18, is still on bowling restrictions for his age and finished the week with seven wickets.

His best effort was 2-31 from seven overs in a 50-over game against ACT.

He also took 2-54 from nine overs in the final game against Victoria.

Maladay has been opening the bowling for Lennox Head in LJ Hooker League the past three seasons.

He recently moved to Sydney to continue his cricket after finishing Year 12 at St John’s College, Woodlawn.

Only a handful of FNC players have represented NSW Country in recent years.

Former Ballina Bears and Lennox Head captains Justin Moore and Andrew Lindsay had already played in Sydney before they became NSW Country reps.

Cricket Australia’s Head of Clubs, Competitions and Diversity, Kieran McMillan said:

“The Toyota Australian Country Cricket Championships celebrate the best of country cricket, providing Australia’s best regional players with the opportunity to represent their State and test their skills at a high level of competition.”