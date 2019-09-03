Blueprint for success in NRRRL grand final

KEY MAN: Ballina five-eighth Jamie Lyon on the run in the NRRRL major semi-final against Murwillumbah.

KEY MAN: Ballina five-eighth Jamie Lyon on the run in the NRRRL major semi-final against Murwillumbah. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Fullback: Oliver Regan (Ballina) v Toby McIntosh (Murwillumbah)

Both men have enjoyed a big season and they are two of the best players in the competition.

Regan plays like an extra forward and helps get the Ballina sets going while McIntosh can slice through and produce points with space out wide.

The pair have played at Queensland Cup level; McIntosh was NRRRL Player of the Year when Mustangs won the grand final in 2016 while Regan won a premiership at Ballina in 2017.

Hooker: Michael Dwane (Ballina) v Joe Besgrove (Murwillumbah)

Besgrove went off early after injuring his hand in the preliminary final at the weekend but it would be hard to imagine him not taking his place in the grand final.

Besgrove is an organiser while Dwane is lightning quick out of dummy half and hard to bring down when he darts off for a run.

Both players are fiery and there could be a war of words between the two at some stage during the game.

Halves: Jamie Lyon

(Ballina) v Kade Hill (Murwillumbah)

Lyon will wear the number six jersey and Hill will have seven on his back but these men will be the chief play-makers and do the majority of the kicking.

The Ballina captain-coach has plenty of big game experience in the NRL while his teenage counterpart is one of the best youngsters coming through on the Tweed.

Hill's fast with a great short kicking game while the composure and placement of Lyon's kicks will be crucial for Ballina.