Bluedogs chasing soccer history

Bangalow's Harry Dunsmore and Byron Bay's Yusmel Mustelier battle for possession in the men's premier division ANZAC Cup final. Steve Mackney

AN IN-FORM Bangalow will contest its FFA Cup Northern Conference soccer regional qualifier against Kempsey Saints at Jeff Schneider Field, Bangalow, tomorrow.

The second and final fixture of the conference will see the winning team take the last spot in the state qualifiers.

The two teams both received a bye in the second round of the competition before registering convincing wins in the third round last month.

Bangalow defeated Oxley Vale Attunga 6-1, while Kempsey beat Armidale City 9-0.

In the fourth round, the Saints needed a penalty shootout to separate themselves and Goonellabah, and Bangalow scraped through with a 2-1 win over Coffs City Tigers.

For the Bluedogs, this match will prove to be the third time they've progressed to the fifth round, and a win would see them qualify for the State Qualifiers for the first time.

It's already a momentous occasion for the Saints who had previously never made it past the fourth round.

In their respective regular competitions, both are sitting in third place.

Kempsey is still undefeated to start the season while Bangalow has only lost one.

The Bluedogs have already created club history in the past week with its first win in the Anzac Cup competition.

They prevailed with a 2-1 victory in extra-time over arch-rivals Byron Bay at Crozier Field, Lismore, on Saturday night.

Bangalow previously won its first premiership in the FNC competition against Byron Bay in 2016.

The regional qualifier will be played at 3pm.

In FNC men's premier division games tomorrow, Goonellabah plays Richmond Rovers at Weston Park, Goonellabah, and South Lismore hosts Alstonville at Nesbitt Park at 3pm.

Byron Bay plays Lismore Thistles at the Byron Recreation Ground Sunday at 2.30pm.