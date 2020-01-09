Bluebottle sting doesn’t stop Lennox surf champ

GIRL IN THE CURL: Defending U12 girls champion Ocea Curtis from Lennox Head, continued her dominant streak by winning her opening heat on Wednesday at the Surfer Grom Comps series at Southport Spit in playful 2-3ft waves.

LENNOX Head mermaid Ocea Curtis defended her crown in the U12 division of the 2019/20 Woolworths Surfer Grom Comps Series when she won on Thursday in a dominant display on the Gold Coast.

Ocea, 11, showed grit when overcame a bluebottle sting from surfing in the U14 Girls division to smash through all her rounds and take back-to-back series wins.

She managed to tear apart the left-handers on offer under the Seaway jetty to score an excellent 8.17 combined with a 5.5. for a heat total of 13.67 to take the win.

This put Grace Gosby (Caringbah) out of contention and firmly into second place with a score of 11.60 meaning she need to score 7.18 to overcome Ocea.

Oceas was ecstatic as she rode a wave into the beach and was chaired by her fellow competitors.

“I’m really happy,” she said with a smile.

“We had really hard conditions, this morning was really then it got a little bit windy, in the afternoon.

“I had to surf in the U14 heats and I was stung by a bluebottle.”

From the first heat on Wednesday Ocea out-surfed her competitors with confidence that would be the envy of many older wave-riders.

Earlier the pocket rocket won the Sunshine Coast leg of the event in December and her latest victory confirmed she is showing no sign of slowing down..

“That was pretty fun ‒ we’ve got some great waves today,” she said.

“The conditions were pretty slow, so we really had to be selective with our wave choice.

“I’m keen to do some more surfing with the other competitors and have some fun.”

The competition was held in 2-3ft waves at Southport Spit, the defending under 12s girl champion wasted no time showing she wanted another crack at the crown.

On Wednesday Ocea scored an excellent 8.33 (out of a possible 10) combined with a 5.83 for a heat total of 14.16 (out of a possible 20) to defeat Grace Gosby (Caringbah, NSW) and Mia Baker (Lennox Head) respectively.