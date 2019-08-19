Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Northern Rivers blueberry farmer has been fined over the use of a bird scare gun.
A Northern Rivers blueberry farmer has been fined over the use of a bird scare gun. TREVOR VEALE
Crime

Blueberry farming company fined over use of bird scare gun

Liana Turner
by
19th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BLUEBERRY farming company has been penalised after challenging a fine over the disruptive use of a bird scare gun.

Lismore City Council received complaints from Dunoon residents about noise being generated from an LPG-powered sound gun, designed to scare birds.

The gun was being used at a Cowley Rd, Dunoon blueberry farm operated by AAA Horticulture.

The gun was emitting a loud fireworks-like blast every three to five minutes, classified as an "intrusive noise”.

The council served the company with an order to take preventative action in June, 2017.

This directive included that they limit use of the gun to a maximum of six shots per hour.

But the council was again fielding complaints about the same behaviour in June last year, and ultimately issued the company with an $8000 fine.

The company appealed this fine, and this went before Lismore Local Court this week.

Magistrate David Heilpern ultimately reduced the fine to $2000 after convicting the company of failing to comply with the council's direction under NSW environmental laws.

But he ordered the company to pay $20,000 of the council's legal costs involved in the proceedings.

In a statement, the council said the blueberries at the farm had since been covered with bird netting.

The council's manager of development and compliance, Peter Jeuken, welcomed the court outcome, saying it was a strong warning for lack of compliance.

"Many residents of the Dunoon community were affected by the use of this device over an extended period of time, and the sentence reflects the lack of an appropriate response by this company to those genuine community concerns,” Mr Jeuken said.

"Where noise adversely impacts a whole community, council will take firm action based on the evidence to ensure reasonable amenity is maintained, and people should be aware that council has a 95% success rate in defending its compliance and enforcement actions in court.”

The company has until September 13 to pay the council's legal costs.

bird scare guns blueberry farm lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Boy falls down Mt Warning

    premium_icon Boy falls down Mt Warning

    News The boy received multiple injuries and was flown to hospital

    Man charged with camp kitchen assault

    premium_icon Man charged with camp kitchen assault

    News 62-year-old man punched in the face at a Byron Bay caravan park

    Rising songster hopes to fast track to SCU

    premium_icon Rising songster hopes to fast track to SCU

    News Jade Stoddart is ready to pursue her passion

    320 crazy drivers raise a million for cancer

    premium_icon 320 crazy drivers raise a million for cancer

    News Mystery Box Rally 2019 takes fundraisers on an outback adventure