Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Noel and Jenny Ball came home to find their front window had been smashed in by a rock, which had been thrown at a Go QLD sign they had recently put up.
Noel and Jenny Ball came home to find their front window had been smashed in by a rock, which had been thrown at a Go QLD sign they had recently put up. Marc Stapelberg
News

Blue skies for QLD Origin supporters after window smashed

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
20th Jun 2018 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE is nothing but blue skies for the Casino couple who had their home vandalised for backing Queensland in the State of Origin.

About a week ago, Noel and Jenny Ball came home to find their front window had been smashed by a rock, which had been thrown at a 'Go QLD' sign they had recently put up.

But their luck began to turn when Mr Ball received a personal call from the NRL shortly after the incident.

"Tim Ashworth from the NRL called me on the Tuesday after," Mr Ball said.

"He said it had gone viral and had been flagged that one of their Queensland supporters who lived in New South Wales had a rock through the window. They were quite concerned about it.

"He also said they were also apologetic for taking all day to ring me."

Mr Ashworth told Mr Ball to expect a package in the mail from the NRL, to which Mr Ball joyfully received yesterday afternoon.

"There were two Maroons jerseys, a cap, cup holder and keyring,' he said.

"There was also a letter wishing us all the best and that they hoped we enjoyed the game, because inside were two tickets to game three in Brisbane."

"It was really great because it just shows the NRL supports their supporters ... and whether you are a Queensland supporter or not either because the care package came from New south Wales."

He said they were excited to get to Game Three of the State of Origin but it would all depend on how the match goes on Sunday.

"If it's a cliff-hanger, it makes it a good match but for the same token, with Queensland supporters even with the loss of the series they will still support it all the same.

Since the incident and $200 later, the Ball's have replaced the smashed window and still have the Go QLD sign on display.

"We've had the sign up and down a bit, but we only have the sign up when we are home now," he said.

"That way, hopefully people will see it and not do any more damage ... because whoever did it is probably still around."

maroon's new south wales nrl nsw blues queensland state of origin 2018 vandalism
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'GHOST TOWN': Is Lismore's CBD losing out to Ballina?

    premium_icon 'GHOST TOWN': Is Lismore's CBD losing out to Ballina?

    Council News "MOST of the current property owners are between a rock and hard place... the commercial property situation is sick.”

    Driver abandoned three seriously hurt passengers after crash

    Driver abandoned three seriously hurt passengers after crash

    Crime The Lismore man has been arrested almost one year after the incident

    'Freak accident': Women devastated to miss cycling event

    premium_icon 'Freak accident': Women devastated to miss cycling event

    News They were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the crash

    Former mayor's daughter loses fraud appeal

    premium_icon Former mayor's daughter loses fraud appeal

    Crime She copped a jail sentence after crafting fake receipts

    Local Partners