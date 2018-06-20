Blue skies for QLD Origin supporters after window smashed

Noel and Jenny Ball came home to find their front window had been smashed in by a rock, which had been thrown at a Go QLD sign they had recently put up.

THERE is nothing but blue skies for the Casino couple who had their home vandalised for backing Queensland in the State of Origin.

About a week ago, Noel and Jenny Ball came home to find their front window had been smashed by a rock, which had been thrown at a 'Go QLD' sign they had recently put up.

But their luck began to turn when Mr Ball received a personal call from the NRL shortly after the incident.

"Tim Ashworth from the NRL called me on the Tuesday after," Mr Ball said.

"He said it had gone viral and had been flagged that one of their Queensland supporters who lived in New South Wales had a rock through the window. They were quite concerned about it.

"He also said they were also apologetic for taking all day to ring me."

Mr Ashworth told Mr Ball to expect a package in the mail from the NRL, to which Mr Ball joyfully received yesterday afternoon.

"There were two Maroons jerseys, a cap, cup holder and keyring,' he said.

"There was also a letter wishing us all the best and that they hoped we enjoyed the game, because inside were two tickets to game three in Brisbane."

"It was really great because it just shows the NRL supports their supporters ... and whether you are a Queensland supporter or not either because the care package came from New south Wales."

He said they were excited to get to Game Three of the State of Origin but it would all depend on how the match goes on Sunday.

"If it's a cliff-hanger, it makes it a good match but for the same token, with Queensland supporters even with the loss of the series they will still support it all the same.

Since the incident and $200 later, the Ball's have replaced the smashed window and still have the Go QLD sign on display.

"We've had the sign up and down a bit, but we only have the sign up when we are home now," he said.

"That way, hopefully people will see it and not do any more damage ... because whoever did it is probably still around."