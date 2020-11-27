Blue Hills gets Lismore Council’s green light

The proposed zoning situation at Blue Hills Ave in Goonellabah.

The proposed zoning situation at Blue Hills Ave in Goonellabah.

THE Blue Hills development at Goonellabah received approval from Lismore City Council at the extraordinary meeting on Wednesday.

The motion sought the council to adopt the amended planning proposal to rezone the land from primary production to residential, to enable new lots for living arrangements and make the Local Environment Plan.

The motion carried convincingly with councillors Casson, Moorhouse, Marks, Cook, Bird and Smith in favour of the motion.

The proposal has been put before council several times but councillor Neil Marks said that the development had now satisfied the council’s requirements.

“This is a proposal that has come back to us on many occasions mainly because we were unhappy with it, it was too overpopulated, it had certain issues we wanted to look at,” Cr Marks said.

“This fits all the things that we’ve asked about.”

The existing zoning situation at Blue Hills Ave in Goonellabah.

Previously, the development had been on public exhibition where residents had raised concerns about traffic safety in the area and impact on koalas.

“As you will be aware, the access to 30 Blue Hills Ave is in a somewhat dangerous position, with poor visibility on a bend in a small cul-de-sac,” Nicola Lessing said.

“Having much more traffic at this point could be dangerous, but in our view two, or a maximum of three, lots with the resultant cars might be sustainable.”

Under the amended proposal, the council indicated it was confident those issues would be rectified.

SEE MORE: BLUE HILLS DEVELOPMENT ACCESS ‘SOMEWHAT DANGEROUS’