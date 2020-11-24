Blue Hills development access ‘somewhat dangerous’

Lismore City Council's councillors will debate Goonellabah’s latest proposed development at their upcoming meeting.

GOONELLBAH'S latest proposed development at Blue Hills Ave will be debated at the Lismore City Council's extraordinary meeting on Thursday.

At the centre of the issue, the council is looking at whether the land should be rezoned to be large lot residential development instead of zoned as primary production.

The council's recommendation ahead of the meeting is to adopt the rezoning proposition and make a local environment plan after the Department of Planning, Industry and Planning delegated it to council.

The existing zoning situation at Blue Hills Ave in Goonellabah.

In the public submissions, locals raised concerns regarding the dangers the new development towards koalas and plans for their habitat.

"I believe rural land should stay rural land. Our food security for the future depends on having this zoning to provide it," Dian Edwards said in her submission.

"This is also koala land, if anything this land should be improved for habitat including koalas that have lost so much to development in Goonellabah and that creeks health."

Other submissions had raised concerns regarding the areas traffic and access for users, which includes school students attending Blue Hills College.

The proposed zoning situation at Blue Hills Ave in Goonellabah.

"As you will be aware, the access to 30 Blue Hills Ave is in a somewhat dangerous position, with poor visibility on a bend in a small cul-de-sac," Nicola Lessing said.

"Having much more traffic at this point could be dangerous, but in our view two or a maximum of three lots with the resultant cars might be sustainable."

Lismore City Council has accepted in their amended planning proposal that the area will need to undertake road widening to ensure the traffic is workable.

LCC has also amended the proposal to reduce lot yield which they believe will reduce the impact on koalas.

The extraordinary meeting is on November 25 at 6pm.