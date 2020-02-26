Menu
PLAY TIME: WaterNSW have lifted the blue-green algae red alert lifted at Toonumbar Dam, near Kyogle.
Blue-green algae alert lifted at popular dam

Francis Witsenhuysen
26th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
WATER sport enthusiasts rejoice, because WaterNSW have lifted the blue-green algae red alert for Toonumbar Dam and removed all restrictions on recreational activities.

Sampling by WaterNSW dam staff has shown significantly reduced levels of blue-green algae at both sampling points on the dam.

A red alert level warningwas imposed at the dam in late November 2019.

The warning indicates that people should not undertake recreational activities where they may be coming into direct contact with the water such as swimming, as well as domestic uses including showering and washing. Contact with the water may also pose a threat to livestock and pets.

It is now at green alert with regular monitoring still in place.

Recreational users are advised to report any scums or other signs of blue-green algae to WaterNSW dam staff.

Stock and domestic users downstream are advised to continue to check water extraction areas and report evidence of blue-green algae to WaterNSW or local council.

Although recent significant inflows have resulted in a considerable reduction in blue-green algae levels, they have also introduced high levels of nutrients. Under favourable conditions, this could result in rapid growth of blue-green algae.

Blue-green algae occur naturally and can reproduce quickly in favourable conditions where there is still or slow-flowing water, abundant sunlight and sufficient levels of nutrients.

Updates about blue-green algae blooms and red level warning areas can be obtained by visiting – https://www.waternsw.com.au/water-quality/algae or calling 1800 999 457.

