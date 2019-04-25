Blue crabs are back at Ballina

A fisherman died after he was swept from the rocks at Boulder Beach, Skennars Head.

THAT'S what happens when you get a window of quality water in the lower Richmond - blue swimmer crabs.

Brett at Ballina Bait and Tackle says for the past couple of weeks these delectable morsels have been gliding along the bottom as far upstream as Burns Point.

That's the first time they have been regular features in the Richmond for at least six or seven years.

Blue swimmers are a rarity in the Richmond these days because they don't like water with a high sediment load or heavy discolouration. Runoff from macadamia plantings contributes greatly to this.

A rising tide, especially the fuller tides coming after the neaps of today's last-quarter moon, brings in clean oceanic water and active crabs.

Remember, traps are illegal downstream of Burns Point Ferry although dip nets, witches' hats and dillies are legal - except in Prospect Lake, Chickiba Lake and Shaws Bay.

Bream numbers are also continuing to build in the lower river as they aggregate prior to spawning.

Mullet, too, continue to shoal together into larger groups, awaiting that first genuine cold westerly change to trigger their sea run.

Blackfish are also moving in around the walls and up to Prospect Bridge.

On the beaches, tailor continue to feature at dawn, dusk and into the dark with a mix of fish ranging from sub-legal (30cm) choppers to greenbacks around 3kg.

Bream are also prime candidates in the surf and there have been some great fat whiting at Evans Head, with by far the best catches coming on live beachworms.

Offshore fishing reached a peak yesterday, with boats aplenty out of all ports.

Some scored well on mackerel, with Riordans and Black Head going well at Ballina and the southern reefs OK off Evans.

Snapper, trag and mulloway also turned up for those who put in the hard work.

Rock fatality

THE rock fisher who lost his life at Skennars Head this week was far from the first at this lethal spot.

I can recall at least another three but it's probably double that over the years.

If ever there were a spot locally where it should be mandatory for a rock fisho to wear a lifejacket, the Iron Peg is it.

It's just too easy to die there without one.

Evolving into?

VICTORIAN boat builder Evolution Boats says it's "business as usual” after its parent company, PM Marine Manufacturing, was put into liquidation recently.

Owner Paul Junginger told Marine Business that prior to PM Marine Manufacturing, of which he was the main shareholder, being put into liquidation, Evolution Boats was sold to a new company, PM Composites, also under his control - at the same premises and with the same staff.

PM Marine Manufacturing was put into voluntary liquidation with debts totalling $1.15 million, including $250,000 owed to the Australian Tax Office and $113,000 owed to ANZ Bank.

Junginger described the new ownership arrangement as "cleaning the slate”...

"Phoenixing” a new company and dumping a financially troubled business remains legal, despite regular intense lobbying to halt the dubious process.