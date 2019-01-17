Menu
A blue bottle may be responsible for an allergic reaction at beach.
Health

Blue bottle may be responsible for allergic reaction in teen

17th Jan 2019 11:10 AM

NSW Ambulance is responding to reports of a 13-year-old girl experiencing an allergic reaction.

It is believed she may have been stung by a blue bottle at Belongil Beach.

Surf Life Saving Australia Far North Coast Duty Officer Jimmy Keough said there were a lot of blue bottles right along the east coast at the moment, with warmer conditions and strong north easterly winds bringing them to shore.

Mr Keough said the strength of stings seemed to be particularly potent over recent weeks, with some patients requiring ambulance attention.

He said if beachgoers are worried about blue bottles, they should check with life guards at patrolled beaches about conditions.

Visiting the beach in the early morning before the wind picks up is advised.

Mr Keough said if numerous blue bottle stings are reported, surf life savers would make an announcement and close the beach.

If stung, he recommended removing the sting, bathing the area with warm (not too hot) and applying ice to the affected area.

If it doesn't improve, seek medical help.

Lismore Northern Star

