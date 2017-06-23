'Bloody legend': Red Cross thanks dedicated Lismore donor

The Australian Red Cross Blood Service in Lismore collects blood from blood donors.

A LISMORE blood donor is being praised by the Red Cross for clocking up a milestone 350 lifesaving blood donations.

Duncan Raymont achievement was recognised at last week's National Blood Donor Week, which serves as an opportunity to that 'the bloody legends' who donate as well as amplify calls for donations.

He is one of the 3554 donors from Lismore Blood Donor Centre who support the 1 in 3 Australians who will need donated blood in their lifetime.

Mr Raymont is one of the nearly 500,000 Australian blood donors who have made a combined 1.3 million blood donations in the past 12 months.

Blood Service spokesperson Tom Greenwell hoped Mr Raymont's efforts would inspire more Lismore residents to donate.

"National Blood Donor Week is the time to take that first step of making an appointment to give blood,” Mr Greenwell said.

"Winter is a traditionally tough time for the Blood Service because many regular donors can't give blood due to cold and flu symptoms.

"We'd love to see some new donors give blood at Lismore Blood Donor Centre to help ensure that we maintain blood stocks over the winter period.”

To give blood call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au