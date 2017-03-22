Blood-thristy critters rise from floodwaters

MOZZIE HAVEN: Flooding at Ballina Heights often generates the perfect conditions for mosquito breeding.

FLOOD waters have spurred a breeding frenzy of blood-lusting critters that attack their pray in the blink of an eye.

Our swollen waterways combined with the autumn humidity, high tides and rainfall has created the perfect storm for mosquito breeding.

The council's mosquito trapping program, which re-started in December, reported a significant spike in the local population at its North Creek site by 1160 between March 7 and March 21.

In the past week, the Ballina Shire has recorded high and very high numbers the Ballina and Lennox Head sites with the two traps catching in excess of 900 mozzies each.

Environment Health officer, Kristy Bell said in general there has been a "huge jump” in mosquito populations since the storms began.

But the mozzie spike comes as no surprise for Ms Bell given the rain and other environmental factors.

"It's pretty standard activity within the Ballina Shire area with these kinds of weather conditions,” Ms Bell said.

So far, Ms Bell said the mozzies in the traps, which are processed by NSW Health, contain no notorious mosquito-borne viruses such as Ross River Fever or Barmah Forrest.

Calls to council have been made by some concerned residents who are already feeling the impact of the mass mozzie swarms.

Ms Bell said individual protection measures are the best way to fight off the notorious insects.

Cleaning gutters and trimming back thick vegetation around the garden are some strategies residents can take to prevent harbouring mozzies around the home.

NSW Heath has outlined some steps to avoid mosquito bites, including: