Blood hits the sand in river race

STUCK: Bad Blood on the sand during the latest Richmond River Sailing and Rowing club round.

STUCK: Bad Blood on the sand during the latest Richmond River Sailing and Rowing club round. Jane Morgan

DESPITE the dramatic headline, last Sunday was just about perfect for sailing on the Richmond River.

Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club held a handicap race in a wonderful easterly "Goldilocks” of a breeze - not too heavy, not too light, just right.

This added up to enticing a large fleet to get out there, eight boats in each of the four divisions.

The start line was set directly out from the Ballina clubhouse with a course towards the river mouth for a short distance, before rounding a mark and heading back past the club and through the "Straits of Ramada”.

This section of the course is notorious for wind shadows caused by several large buildings located on the edge of the northern river bank.

They create huge problems for sailors as they simultaneously block and channel winds in sometimes highly erratic ways.

Past the "Straits” the fleet then headed towards a mark set further up river.

Many boats on this downwind leg seek to travel close to the sandy island in the middle of the river to lessen the effect of the tide.

This is how Bad Blood, a Spider 550 skippered by Ian Michie, an excellent sailor, came unstuck - ploughing into the sand/mud at speed with their spinnaker up.

To their credit they finished the race.

As for the result of the Trailer Sailor division, it was a case of "slow and steady wins the race”: race winner Serenity, sailed by Ian Bowles and Kirah Goodey, crossed the line last but sailed extremely well to win the day - a slower boat, sailed fast.

There were dogfights within different sections of the gennaker fleet.

Four RS 100s traded gybes and tacks in proximity to each other all race.

Vince Selleck in his RS 100 ended up winning this division.

The catamarans had close tussles as well.

Will Richards in his Taipan 4.9 led the fleet around the track but on handicap Michael Cocks in his A Class cat took the day.

In the monohull division Trent and Daisy Morgan, sailing in the club Pacer Puddleduck, took the day by a mere 15 seconds on handicap to Des Mayblom in his Impulse.

Puddleduck was also part of, and won, the pacer race sailed in conjunction with the handicap event of the day.

Next week come and join the fleet as the sailors travel up river for the keenly-anticipated Nick Peate Memorial Race.