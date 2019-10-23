Blood-curdling scream before backpacker’s death – court

A BRISBANE man accused of stabbing to death a backpacker that his girlfriend had just crashed her car into has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Jamie Saxon was a passenger in his girlfriend's Mazda on October 6, 2017, when it smashed into 30-year-old German backpacker Dominik Schulze just before 4am.

Brisbane Supreme Court today heard Schulze had been out drinking with a friend and was returning to his hostel with a friend after getting a late-night snack at the Milton McDonald's.

Crown prosecutor David Meredith told the jury they would hear evidence that the intoxicated Schulz had been standing in the middle of the road with his pants down "shaking his hips" when a car driven by Jessica Lee Wilkes, Saxon's partner, crashed into him on Milton Road.

The prosecutor said Wilkes and Saxon stopped the vehicle, got out and were confronted by the backpacker.

German backpacker Dominik Schulze, 30, was allegedly murdered in Milton in 2017.

"He gets up and … he was annoyed...and he gets angry and starts yelling at them, mostly directed towards Mr Saxon....there's some argument and then there's a scuffle," Mr Meredith told the court in his opening address this morning.

"There's to-ing and fro-ing and at one point Saxon gets a knife from the vehicle and comes back and stabs (the victim) four times."

Mr Meredith said witnesses were expected to give evidence they heard a woman, likely Wilkes, repeatedly screaming "Jamie, no".

"(A witness) then hears a male voice saying 'do you think I'm f**king joking around c*** I will f**king stab you', she then hears what she describes as a blood-curdling scream," the prosecutor told the jury.

Mr Meredith said it was alleged after the stabbing, Wilkes and Saxon then drove off, leaving witnesses to try stem Mr Schulze's "considerable" blood loss.

German backpacker Dominik Schulze, 30, pictured at Kalbarri National Park W.A.

He said despite surgeons working for hours to save the young backpacker's life, he died on the operating table about midday that day.

"This was a very tragic event," Mr Meredith said.

"Mr Schulze was only 30, he was a German backpacker travelling around Australia working and travelling.

"You may, after you hear a summary of the prosecution case, feel some sympathy for the accused, as your honour said don't let your sympathy for the accused or the fact it was a tragic event affect your judgement.

"The prosecution says what the accused did on that day was not necessary and not appropriate and he wasn't in law acting in self-defence."

Saxon has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder. The trial continues.