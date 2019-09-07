Blokes' voices urgently needed to boost North Coast choir

ABOVE: Rik Dillon (front, centre) is currently Ballina a Cappella's only male singer and has made a plea for help from other musical blokes.

THERE'S an imbalance of voices in one North Coast choir, and they're hoping local blokes can help.

Ballina a Cappella currently has one man in the group, leaving Rik Dillon carrying a heavy load when it comes to deeper tones.

Choir leader Peter Lehner said while his Mullumbimby and Lismore choirs had no shortage of male singers, he's facing something of a dilemma in Ballina.

"It's quite difficult to create a balanced sound with only one man in the group", Mr Lehner said.

"We welcome anyone who enjoys singing.

"it's a very non-threatening environment and lots of fun."

Rik Dillon's wife, Lisa, said all levels of experience were welcome.

"It doesn't matter if they haven't had much or any experience," she said.

"If they love singing, just come along and have a go."

Mrs Dillon said men who had the voices to bolster the choir, but weren't sure about being in the spotlight, should be reassured it was a welcoming environment.

"Singing makes you feel good, it really does," she said.

"It's a wondrous feeling when you're singing in harmony with other people."

Ballina a Cappella meets from 3.30-5pm on Wednesdays in Wigmore Hall, Swift St, Ballina.

Potential new singers can simply turn up, or phone Mrs Dillon on 0402244866 for more information.