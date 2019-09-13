Menu
A crime scene has been established at the scene on Mitchell St where a man was stabbed. Picture: Natasha Emeck
Crime

Man stabbed in kebab shop attack

by LAUREN ROBERTS
13th Sep 2019 8:37 AM
A MAN has been stabbed in the leg on Mitchell St near a popular kebab shop in Darwin CBD, say authorities.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Acting Senior Sergeant Justene Dwyer said at 4.23am Friday morning, multiple calls were received about a person being stabbed in the leg on Mitchell St.

"On arrival, police located a young man with what appeared to be a stab wound to his thigh," she said.

"Police applied a tourniquet while waiting for St Johns."

"Two males were arrested and the victim conveyed to hospital.

"A crime scene was established and is still in place near the Kebab Bar."

Senior Sergeant Dwyer said the case was likely to be handed over to a crime unit this morning.

More to come.

attack investigation police stabbing

