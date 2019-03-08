Blogger to host Universal Medicine info session in Lismore

ESTHER Rockett is preparing to hold a public information session on Universal Medicine.

The blogger was unsuccessfully sued for defamation by Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon in the Supreme Court in Sydney last year.

The jury found the vast majority of defamatory statements made by Ms Rockett were "substantially true”, including that Mr Benhayon was "the leader of a socially harmful cult” and a "charlatan”.

Ms Rockett, who has since been awarded indemnity costs over the case, told The Northern Star she would present "very clear information” on the Goonellabah-based group's structure and presence on the Northern Rivers, including its association with various organisations.

"I want people to have a better understanding ... of the structure of the organisation and the ownership of it,” Ms Rockett said.

She will also discuss some ways residents can minimise tension within the community.

"People outside of UM often have a pretty strong view... the court found it's an anti-social organisation, a socially harmful cult,” she said.

"People have a pretty strong feeling about that and a dislike of it, whereas the people who are within it, they're very strongly bonded to the group.”

She said many members of both groups were unlikely to change their views, so it was important to manage the "disparity in perceptions”.

Ms Rockett said she would not continue blogging extensively about the group, and that it was vital for "people in Lismore to show some leadership” about the issue.

The event will be at Lismore Workers Club from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on Monday, March 18.