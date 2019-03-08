Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Esther Rockett (left) leaves the Supreme Court in Sydney, Monday, October 15, 2018.
Esther Rockett (left) leaves the Supreme Court in Sydney, Monday, October 15, 2018. JOEL CARRETT
News

Blogger to host Universal Medicine info session in Lismore

Liana Turner
by
8th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ESTHER Rockett is preparing to hold a public information session on Universal Medicine.

The blogger was unsuccessfully sued for defamation by Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon in the Supreme Court in Sydney last year.

The jury found the vast majority of defamatory statements made by Ms Rockett were "substantially true”, including that Mr Benhayon was "the leader of a socially harmful cult” and a "charlatan”.

Ms Rockett, who has since been awarded indemnity costs over the case, told The Northern Star she would present "very clear information” on the Goonellabah-based group's structure and presence on the Northern Rivers, including its association with various organisations.

"I want people to have a better understanding ... of the structure of the organisation and the ownership of it,” Ms Rockett said.

She will also discuss some ways residents can minimise tension within the community.

"People outside of UM often have a pretty strong view... the court found it's an anti-social organisation, a socially harmful cult,” she said.

"People have a pretty strong feeling about that and a dislike of it, whereas the people who are within it, they're very strongly bonded to the group.”

She said many members of both groups were unlikely to change their views, so it was important to manage the "disparity in perceptions”.

Ms Rockett said she would not continue blogging extensively about the group, and that it was vital for "people in Lismore to show some leadership” about the issue.

The event will be at Lismore Workers Club from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on Monday, March 18.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Asbestos found in wake of bushfires

    premium_icon Asbestos found in wake of bushfires

    Health CASINO tip staff found a piece of asbestos the "size of a drink coaster” among twisted tin and debris from the old school at Jubullum.

    • 8th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Casino man 'horrified' by details of his attack on partner

    premium_icon Casino man 'horrified' by details of his attack on partner

    Crime The court heard he was "another person altogether” when drunk

    • 8th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Candidates give mixed opinions on rail trail plan

    premium_icon Candidates give mixed opinions on rail trail plan

    Politics Should the rail trail project go ahead?

    • 8th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Casino woman's lifetime achievement recognised at awards

    premium_icon Casino woman's lifetime achievement recognised at awards

    Lifestyle Her achievements were recognised at NSW Women of the Year awards

    • 8th Mar 2019 12:00 AM