Vacant land for sale at 'affordable' 68-lot subdivision

BLOCKS of land in a new 68-lot subdivision at Broadwater are now on the market.

Selling agents McGrath Ballina described Saccharo Coastal Living in George Street as the perfect place to "build your dream home between the river and the sea".

"This is a brand new subdivision consisting of 68 land lots," the explained on their website.

"Enjoy the picturesque Broadwater Beach just minutes away while being centrally located between major North Coast towns of Lismore, Evans Head and Ballina.

"Stage one selling now; secure an affordable plot of coastal land, (with) 68 lots ranging from 667m2 up to 1126m2.

"Sixteen lots are available in stage one."

The development has zoning for dual living and strata potential, and there are also some duplex sites.

Prices start at $250,000.

For more information about Saccharo Coastal Living, phone Adam Gaiter from McGrath Ballina on 0405494271.