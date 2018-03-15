BLITZ: 25 trucks inspected, 15 defect notices issued

Richmond Highway Patrol and RMS heavy vehicle inspectors ran a compliance operation on heavy vehicles operating in and around Ballina and Wardell.

TWO truck drivers returned positive drug tests and three trucks were found to be capable of doing up to 156km/h during a heavy vehicle compliance check on the Northern Rivers.

Richmond Highway Patrol and Roads and Maritime Service heavy vehicle inspectors yesterday targeted truckies in the Ballina and Wardell areas.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command said a total of 25 heavy vehicles were inspected with 15 defect notices issued.

"Three heavy vehicles were found to be non speed limiter compliant, capable of doing speeds of 156km/h, 128km/h and 108km/h respectively,” they posted on their Facebook page.

Richmond Highway Patrol and RMS heavy vehicle inspectors ran a compliance operation on heavy vehicles operating in and around Ballina and Wardell. NSW Police

"Two drivers returned positive drug tests, one being an oversize escort pilot who had just escorted an oversize load up the Pacific Hwy.

" A number of infringement notices were issued to both heavy and light vehicles throughout the day.”