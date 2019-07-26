Blindsides and resilience: Leigh Sales heads to Writers Fest

Leigh Sales will bring her third book, Any Ordinary Day, to Byron Writers Festival in August.

THE days that change our lives in sudden, horrific ways tend to begin like any other.

And when the headlines that follow a high-profile tragedy have faded, the irreparable change to those at the centre of it remains.

Leigh Sales' 2018 book, Any Ordinary Day, revisits the lives of people who've been touched by some of the most horrific circumstances imaginable.

In some cases, it's layer upon layer of "unfair" circumstance: take Louisa Hope, for example, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis , then was a hostage in Sydney's Lindt Cafe siege.

Or Walter Mikac, who lost his wife and daughters in the Port Arthur massacre.

The stories relived in Any Ordinary Day are the kind that could make you panic over the most benign activities.

But the book, which bringsSales to the Byron Writers Festival next month, explores human resilience in the face of adversity while reassuring readers that the situations we dread the most -shootings, sieges, being caught in a landslide - are incredibly unlikely.

Sales said she was looking forward to the festival, and the opportunity it would afford her to visit Lennox Head.

"I'm really looking forward to being up there and really appreciate the interest in the book," she said.

"What gives me the energy to talk about it is people's interest in it."

Since releasing the book, Sales has been inundated with letters and emails attesting to how it's supported people through their own blindside moments.

And that's made the time of Louisa Hope, Walter Mikac and the others who lent their experiences to the book worthwhile, she said.

"They participated because they wanted to help people," she said.

"They really, really have helped people by doing that.

"Often in life people go through really awful things and because they're difficult things ... it's just difficult to talk about."

Some of the days where Sales' own life was flung into chaos are weaved through the book, including a terrifying medical emergency in her second pregnancy.

For someone who spends her days, as host of the ABC's 7.30 program, removed from the subject, this was a difficult thing, she said.

But some of those moments were a driving force behind her deeper look at those whose lives had been so terribly blindsided by fate or misfortune.

"It was (confronting) because I've spent most of my career as a journalist keeping myself out of stuff," she said.

"It seems a bit self-indulgent and not what I do.

"I felt like the people in the book ... I was asking them to share such intimate things."

She said after her own "difficult experience", she wanted to be frank about her motivation to write the book.

She said she hoped the book would help those who face their own blindsides and those who find themselves needing to support them.

It's also insight for fellow journalists into the longer impact that faces those who are churned up in the news cycle.

"Every single we day get a different story but for that person, it's one of the most significant things that has happened in their life," she said.

She will speak at two Byron Writers Festival events on Saturday, August 3: Resilience and Strength During Adversity alongside Tim Costello and Chloe Hooper (chaired by Paul Barclay) from 11.15am and Leigh Sales in conversation with Rosemarie Milsom at 2pm.

Byron Writers Festival will run from August 2-4.

Visit byronwritersfestival.com.