Adam Jackson Collins says going to jail was a blessing.
Crime

'Blessing in disguise': Meth dealer wins freedom

Sherele Moody
by
10th Sep 2019 2:53 PM | Updated: 2:53 PM
A GYMPIE drug dealer is heading home, declaring his time in jail a "blessing in disguise".

Slaughterman Adam Jackson Collins faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday, pleading guilty to multiple drug charges.

He was sentenced to three years in jail with immediate parole.

Cops served a warrant on the one-time Gold Coast resident's home in March last year, finding about 50g of methamphetamine, $725,　 clip seal bags and other items related to drug sales or use.

Police also found a container of steroid capsules and multiple mobile phones, with one containing tick sheets and text messages and Facebook Messenger messages showing Collins supplying drugs to others.

The offending happened over a few weeks, but police believe he sold at least $11,000 of drugs, with some sales valued at $1800.

Collins was remanded in custody, spending about 14 months on remand.

During that time, the 28-year-old worked in a number of prison jobs and had multiple clear drug tests, proving to the court he had started the rehabilitation process.

Collins was supported by his family during Tuesday's sentencing, with Justice Elizabeth Wilson noting Collins would move to Curra to live with his sister and her partner.

"Your family and you regard the time in custody as being a blessing in disguise," Justice Wilsons said.

"They knew your spiral into drug use was going to be bad for your health."

In releasing him on immediate parole due to time served, Justice Wilson noted his early guilty plea and took into account his criminal history, which included a domestic violence assault on his former partner.

"There is a lot hanging over your head," Justice Wilson told Collins.

"If you commit any more offences while on parole for the next three years, there will be serious consequences." - NewsRegional

