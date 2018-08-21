Under-fire Cheika ‘still best man for job’

Michael Cheika retains the faith of the players despite some poor results.

HOOKER Tatafu Polota-Nau says Michael Cheika is "absolutely" the right man to keep coaching the Wallabies amid a public backlash.

Cheika has come under increasing pressure following last week's 38-13 thrashing at the hands of the All Blacks, with many fans demanding his sacking.

But Polota-Nau said the playing group has complete faith in Cheika.

"No hesitation, absolutely," Polota-Nau said.

"His wealth of knowledge is quite hard to take at times but in saying that we take what is best for us as well.

"At the end of the day he only wants what is best for the team and individuals when we have one-on-one time with him.

"He's definitely the best man for the job."

Tatafu Polota-Nau fires a pass at training. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Mark Baker

Polota-Nau says the responsibility falls to the players to implement Cheika's game plan.

"He actually brings a great blueprint for us to work off," Polota-Nau said.

"If anything it's more about how we take that blueprint and put it out there on the field.

"At the end of the day we're the guys out there on the field and only we can control what the plays are at hand.

"If anything he is also a great motivator and gets us upbeat about every single session that we take.

"You never know when your next Test might be and we are just making sure we make the most of the opportunity that we have."

Rookie winger Jack Maddocks also supported the besieged Wallabies coaching staff.

Newcomer Jack Maddocks came out in support of besieged coach Michael Cheika.

"I reckon the best thing about the coaching staff out here is how proactive they are in helping you," Maddocks said.

"We will finish training and an hour later they will come up to you with clips from training showing us what we could have done here and what you've done well.

"I love the passion they have for making us improve after every session."

The Wallabies face the daunting task of winning their first match against the Kiwis at Eden Park in 32 years on Saturday in a bid to keep the Bledisloe Cup series alive.

Polota-Nau and back-up hooker Tolu Latu must fix the lineout wobbles that saw Australia lose seven of their own throws last weekend at ANZ Stadium.

"It was more so the fact that we were coming together quite abruptly," Polota-Nau said.

"We just need to work on the right connections as well, we just have to make sure we get it right this week.

"There is no bigger Test than playing at Eden Park, we haven't won there for a while and we have to be on our ball game."