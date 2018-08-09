Wallabies enforcer a family man at heart

NEXT month, Adam Coleman will become a father for the first time.

And the Wallabies enforcer, who will be a key figure for Australia as they attempt to wrest the Bledisloe Cup back from the All Blacks, can only think about the struggles of his own mother, Jennifer Coleman.

"My family is my biggest motivator, I've got a little one coming along in eight weeks," Coleman told The Daily Telegraph.

"On and off the field I want to make the boys proud, but also making sure I represent my family to the best of my ability is something that always motivates me.

"I always write 'Mum' on my left side on my wrist, I thank her.

"I know the struggle my mum went through, growing up as a single parent, it was very tough on her, the sacrifices that she made for me, I'm just really proud of the way she fought through those struggles."

Coleman's partner Tonia Smith is due on September 27 - the couple will wait until birth to find out the sex of their child.

As the adrenaline of looming fatherhood kicks into overdrive, Coleman has a new-found appreciation of his mother, who raised him in Hobart after his father left.

Coleman's dad, former Tonga rugby captain Pau'u Afeaki, later passed away when he was 12.

"We struggled together, it brought us closer as mother and son," said Coleman, who will start at lock when Australia take on New Zealand at ANZ Stadium on August 18.

"I don't get to see her that often now, but when we do it's always special.

Adam Coleman is inspired by his mum Jennifer. Picture: RUGBY.com.au

"She'll be there at the game. When I made my debut it was actually her birthday so that was unreal. She's going to come down to Sydney and it's always going to be a good one when my mum is there watching live.

"My parents being separated, my dad living in Tonga and my mum raising me as a single parent, trying to work, I'm going to have a family now so I'm reflecting - it would be a tough situation raising a kid by yourself.

"We never had a lot growing up, but she made sure I had shoes on my feet, a roof over my head and a full belly, and I think that's all you need.

"She gave me the tools I needed to kick on and she's always backed me. She let me move to Canberra when I was 18 and pursue my dream."

Coleman and Smith are eager to welcome their child, even though it will likely see him miss the tour of South Africa.

"I'm honestly so excited, we're at the point where we're like hurry up and just come already," Coleman said.

"I can't wait to meet the little one and start a new chapter in my life. It's going to be very special to me."

Welcoming his child as a Bledisloe Cup winner would be quite the achievement.

"That would be a dream come true but more importantly just focusing on this first game, it's here on home soil, it goes a long way for us moving forward," Coleman said.

"The boys are set for this first game."

LIVE Stream the 2018 Bledisloe Cup on FOX SPORTS. Every game LIVE with no ad-breaks during play! SIGN UP NOW >